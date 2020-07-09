Dublin, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "West Syndrome - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the West Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the West Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The West Syndrome market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM West Syndrome market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current West Syndrome treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Prevalent Population of West Syndrome, Diagnosed Prevalent Population of West Syndrome and Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of West Syndrome in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Key Findings



The total diagnosed prevalent population of West Syndrome in the 7 major markets was found to be 8,057 in 2017.

In the United States, the diagnosed prevalent cases of West Syndrome was found to be 3,999 in 2017.

The publisher has also analyzed gender-specific data for West Syndrome, which clearly suggests that it is more prevalent among males than females. It was found that in the United States the number of cases of West Syndrome in males and females were 2,399 and 1,600 respectively in 2017.

In the EU5 countries the diagnosed prevalence of West Syndrome was found to be maximum in France with 737 cases, followed by the United Kingdom with 684 cases in 2017. While, the least number of cases were found in Spain, with 445 cases in 2017.

In Japan, the diagnosed prevalence of West Syndrome was found to be 1,090 in 2017.

Country-wise Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the West Syndrome epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the West Syndrome report encloses the detailed analysis of West Syndrome marketed drugs and mid and late stage pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the West Syndrome clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Drugs



Sabril (Vigabatrin): Lundbeck



Vigabatrin is an analog of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), the main inhibitory neurotransmitter in the central nervous system, used in the treatment of refractory seizures and infantile spasms. It irreversibly inhibits the enzyme responsible for GABA metabolism, thereby increasing levels of circulating GABA. Although the drug is administered as a racemic mixture, only the S(+) enantiomer is pharmacologically active. It is an antiepileptic agent chemically unrelated to other anticonvulsants. It prevents the metabolism of GABA by irreversibly inhibiting GABA transaminase (GABA-T). Since, the drug is an irreversible inhibitor of gamma-aminobutyric acid transaminase (GABA-T), its duration of effect is thought to be dependent on the rate of GABA-T re-synthesis rather than on the rate of drug elimination. It is also indicated as monotherapy in the treatment of infantile spasms in patients between 1 month and 2 years of age for whom the potential benefits outweigh the risk of vision loss.



H.P. Acthar Gel: Questcor Pharmaceuticals/Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals



H.P. Acthar Gel is an adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) analogue indicated as monotherapy for the treatment of infantile spasms in infants and children under 2 years of age and also indicated for the treatment of exacerbations of multiple sclerosis in adults. This gel was approved by the FDA in 1952 and has been used to treat IS for more than 50 years. It is recommended by the American Academy of Neurology and the Child Neurology Society as a treatment for IS. It was previously approved for various indications, including acute multiple sclerosis exacerbations and nephrotic syndrome. It is a purified preparation of adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), obtained from the pituitary glands of pigs.



Emerging Drugs



Cannabidiol (CBD) Oral Solution: INSYS Therapeutics



Cannabidiol (CBD) oral solution is being developed by INSYS Therapeutics. It is a phytocannabinoid that belongs to the class of 113 cannabinoids in cannabis plants, accounting for up to 40% of the plants extract. CBD is found to act on cannabinoid (CB) receptors of the endocannabinoid system, which are found in numerous areas of the body, including the peripheral and central nervous systems, including the brain. The endocannabinoid system regulates many physiological responses of the body, including pain, memory, appetite, and mood. More specifically, CB1 receptors can be found within the pain pathways of the brain and spinal cord where they may affect CBD-induced analgesia and anxiolysis, and CB2 receptors have an effect on immune cells, where they may affect CBD-induced anti-inflammatory processes.



Epidiolex (GWP42003-P): GW Pharmaceuticals



Epidiolex (GWP42003-P), whose active product ingredient is cannabidiol, is an orally administered cannabinoid CB1 receptor antagonist for being investigated for the treatment of infantile spasms by GW Pharmaceuticals along with its US subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences. Epidiolex is GW pharmaceutical's lead product and is a highly purified plant-derived (marijuana) cannabidiol.



CBD has been shown to have analgesic, anticonvulsant, muscle relaxant, anxiolytic, neuroprotective, anti-oxidant, and anti-psychotic activity. This wide variety of effects is likely due to its complex pharmacological mechanisms. In addition to binding to CB1 and CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system, there is evidence that CBD activates 5-HT1A serotonergic and TRPV1-2 vanilloid receptors, antagonizes alpha-1 adrenergic and -opioid receptors, inhibits synaptosomal uptake of noradrenaline, dopamine, serotonin and g-aminobutyric acid and cellular uptake of anandamide, acts on mitochondria Ca2 stores, blocks low-voltage-activated (T-type) Ca2 channels, stimulates the activity of the inhibitory glycine-receptor, and inhibits the activity of fatty amide hydrolase (FAAH).



JBPOS0101: BioPharm Solutions



JBPOS0101 is an antiepileptic drug candidate, which possesses highly potent and broad-spectrum antiepileptic activity as demonstrated in testing done by BioPharm Solutions and NIH NINDS Anticonvulsant Screening Program. It is an antagonist of metabotropic glutamate receptors 1 and 7. Additionally, JBPOS0101 may have a strong functional role in blood-brain barrier related neuroprotection against lithium-pilocarpine induced status epilepticus, collagenase induced hemorrhage and tPA induced cell death.



JBPOS0101 controls the occurrence of spasms directly and indirectly, and it works on the mGluR family receptor, including other unknown mechanisms. Unlike other existing drugs, it directly works on the ion channel related to the mode of action; as a result, it has a low probability of developing tolerance and has more extensive therapeutic coverage. The candidate has also been awarded orphan drug status for the West Syndrome.



Market Outlook



This section of the report includes the dynamics of market scenario for West Syndrome in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Since there are so many potential causes of West syndrome, treatment is based on the cause. It has been estimated that 0.31/1000 live births in the United States are affected by this syndrome.



Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), prednisone, vigabatrin, and pyridoxine are among the most common medications used to treat epileptic spasms. Nitrazepam, sodium valproate (Epilim) and zonisamide (Zonegran) may also be helpful in treatment. Apart from ACTH and prednisone, other types of corticosteroids such as prednisolone and hydrocortisone are also used. Other therapies, including the ketogenic diet and other anti-pileptics medications, may also prove useful in the treatment of infantile spasms.



The current market of West Syndrome possesses only two approved products, namely Sabril (vigabatrin) and Acthar Gel (corticotropin injection) to treat infantile spasms.



As per our analysis, the major pipeline drugs that are expected to enter the market of West Syndrome comprises of two cannabinoid therapies in phase III of clinical development, namely Cannabidiol (CBD) oral solution (INSYS Therapeutics) and Epidiolex (GW Pharmaceuticals). Another drug JBPOS0101 (Bio-Pharm Solutions) is an antiepileptic agent, which is being explored for the treatment of infantile spasms in phase II clinical trial in the US.



Key Findings



The market size of West Syndrome in the seven major markets was estimated to be USD 171.1 Million in 2017.

The current treatment of West Syndrome is mainly dominated by the use of Hormonal Therapy (Acthar Gel Injection; Corticotropin), Vigabatrin - Anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs), Corticosteroids and Other off-label therapies.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of West Syndrome, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

Among the EU5 countries, France had the highest market size with USD 9.76 Million in 2017, while Spain had the lowest market size of West Syndrome with USD 5.89 Million in 2017.

The Japanese West Syndrome market accounted for USD 14.43 Million in 2017.

Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the West Syndrome market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers West Syndrome market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, and phase III stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs competitive and market Intelligence analysis of the West Syndrome market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include-SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of West Syndrome, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the West Syndrome epidemiology and treatment.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for West Syndrome are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of West Syndrome market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM West Syndrome market.

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/op4ck

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900