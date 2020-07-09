TORONTO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQM” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) will release second quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Tuesday July 28, 2020 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 9:00 am (EDT).
First Quarter conference call and webcast details are as follows:
|Date:
|July 29, 2020
|Time:
|9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT)
|Webcast:
|www.first-quantum.com
|Dial in:
|North America (toll free): (877) 291-4570
|North America and international: (647) 788-4919
|Replay:
|Available from noon (EDT) on July 29, 2020 until 11:59 pm (EDT) on August 12, 2020
|North America and international: (416) 621-4642
|Passcode:
|1388802
For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com.
North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
UK contact: Clive Newall, President
Tel: +44 7802 721663
E-Mail: info@fqml.com
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
