The global eyewear market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the eyewear market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer goods sector.



The major growth drivers for this market are growing geriatric population, rising ophthalmic disorders such as myopia, presbyopia, and hypermetropia, rising consciousness about eye health conditions across the world, and changing fashion trends.



The study includes the eyewear market size and forecast for the global eyewear market through 2024, segmented by product type, by distribution channel, gender, frame material and region.



Some of the eyewear companies profiled in this report include Luxottica, Essilor, Zeiss International, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch & Lomb, Marchon, Fielmann AG, HOYA, De Rigo, Zeiss, and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global eyewear market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global eyewear market size by product type, distribution channel, gender, frame material, and region

Regional analysis: Global eyewear market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for eyewear in the global eyewear market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for eyewear in the global eyewear market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global eyewear market by product type (spectacles (spectacle lenses and spectacle frames), contact lenses (soft contact lenses and rigid contact lenses), sunglasses (polarized sunglasses and non-polarized sunglasses)), distribution channel (online channel and offline channel), gender (male, female), frame material (polymer metal, and other), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the eyewear market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the eyewear market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this eyewear market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the eyewear market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the eyewear market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this eyewear market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this eyewear area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in eyewear market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Eyewear Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Eyewear Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Spectacles

3.3.1.2: Spectacle Frames

3.3.2: Contact Lenses

3.3.1.1: Soft Contact Lenses

3.3.1.2: Rigid Contact Lenses

3.3.3: Sunglasses

3.3.1.1: Polarized Sunglasses

3.3.1.2: Non-Polarized Sunglasses

3.4: Global Eyewear Market by Distribution Channel

3.4.1: Online Channel

3.4.2: Offline Channel

3.5: Global Eyewear Market by Gender

3.5.1: Male

3.5.2: Female

3.6: Global Eyewear Market by Frame Material

3.6.1: Polymer

3.6.2: Metal

3.6.3: Other



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Eyewear Market by Region

4.2: North American Eyewear Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Spectacles (Spectacle Lenses and Spectacle Frames), Contact Lenses (Soft Contact Lenses and Rigid Contact Lenses), Sunglasses (Polarized Sunglasses and Non-Polarized Sunglasses)

4.2.2: Market by Distribution Channel: Online Channel and Offline Channel

4.2.3: Market by Gender: Male and Female

4.2.4: Market by Frame Material: Polymer, Metal, and Other

4.3: European Eyewear Market

4.4: APAC Eyewear Market

4.5: RoW Eyewear Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Eyewear Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Eyewear Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Eyewear Market by Frame Material

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Eyewear Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Eyewear Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Eyewear Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Eyewear Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Luxottica

7.2: Essilor

7.3: Zeiss

7.4: Johnson & Johnson

7.5: Bausch & Lomb

7.6: Marchon

7.7: Fielmann

7.8: HOYA

7.9: De Rigo

7.10: Zeiss



