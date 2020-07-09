Tampa Bay, FL, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced its series by Twist & Shout Communications, a KnowBe4 company called “The Inside Man” has been named a gold winner in the e-learning category for the 2020 NYX Video Awards.

The NYX Video Awards celebrate the best visual ideas from all around the world, where glitzy visuals are paired with unparalleled creativity and effectiveness, celebrated by NYX and other professionals alike.

“To see this incredible series continue to earn international awards like this one solidifies that acquiring Twist & Shout Communications was the right move for KnowBe4,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “I commend everyone involved in ‘The Inside Man’ for the work they did to turn it into something that truly stands out in the world of security awareness training. Providing our customers with always fresh content to help their employees make smarter security decisions is our ultimate goal when creating a series like this.”

“When we set out to make this security awareness training series, we wanted to make it more compelling and engaging than your average training video; unlike anything anyone had ever seen before,” said Jim Shields, creative director, Twist & Shout Communications, a KnowBe4 company. “Seeing the finished product after production is completed is certainly satisfying, but earning this type of international recognition, and bringing the series’ award total to three, elevates the feeling of accomplishment to a whole new level.”

“The Inside Man” is a custom, network-quality video series, now with two seasons, created by Twist & Shout Communications, a KnowBe4 company. The series is about an IT security analyst starting a new job where no one suspects he’s already inside their most secure systems or that sinister forces are pulling his strings. The exclusive KnowBe4 series delivers an entertaining, movie-like experience with a compelling story that will engage users and create fans. From social engineering to passwords, to social media and travel, “The Inside Man” reveals how easy it can be for an outsider to penetrate an organization’s security controls and network. And, more importantly, it wrestles with the human cost of cyber crime. This content is available to all diamond-level KnowBe4 subscribers. Watch “The Inside Man” series trailer here: https://www.knowbe4.com/inside-man.

View all of the winners of the NYX Video Awards at https://nyxawards.com/video/winner.php.

