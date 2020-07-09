AUSTIN, Texas, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with Q BioMed Inc. (“the Company”) (OTCQB: QBIO), a commercial stage biotech company, CEO Denis Corin, who discusses the development of the Company’s exclusive Named Patient Program distribution agreement for its non-opioid metastatic cancer bone pain drug, Strontium89 , with Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services (CCPS) for the ex-U.S. market



The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/7-8-20-smallcapvoice-interview-q-biomed-qbio/

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Corin explains that an estimated ten million people around the world suffer from pain associated with metastatic cancer in the bone and can benefit from Strontium89. The distribution agreement provides global access to this important therapy almost immediately for this patient population and the Company expects to be able to fulfill potential orders within the next 30-60 days.

“These are exciting times for our company,” Corin told Smith. “We are well-positioned to take advantage of the international market and need for our Strontium89, a non-opioid metastatic cancer bone pain drug. Now, patients worldwide will have access to non-opioid pain relief. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company. Q BioMed is focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital needed to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need‏.

About CCPS

Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services is a global company focused on changing the healthcare paradigm by supporting medical device and pharmaceutical companies from concept to commercialisation. Providing bespoke development consulting, regulatory and strategic services,, packaging and labelling for clinical trial and initial commercial launch, early access and compassionate use programs, and medication/product management, storage, and logistics for hospitals, pharmacies and global healthcare systems. Ensuring patients have access to life enhancing treatments worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

