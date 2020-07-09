LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCQB:NUGS) (“NUGS” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the U.S. cannabis marketplace, is excited to announce topline performance data for the month of June, which featured over $1.3 million in sales, representing over 40% sequential monthly revenue growth. This performance demonstrates a dramatic acceleration in month-over-month growth.

“June set new records for the Company, with a massive acceleration in the pace of growth, which is so far continuing in July,” stated Simon Yu, CEO of Cannabis Strategic Ventures. “We have successfully repositioned ourselves in the ecosystem of the California cannabis marketplace, moving up the ladder and widening our distribution footprint. We will continue to focus on ramping production capacity and steadily driving gains in quality, efficiency, and volume. That has been our focus all year. Besides dramatic expansion in sales volume by weight, we have also been rewarded by the market with steady gains in pricing. That represents the ultimate positive reinforcement.”

Helping to drive performance in June, management notes that the Company’s move in April to more than double its production capacity paid off in the form of expanded production last month as harvest size increased sharply. Prior to the expansion in harvest size, the Company had been consistently selling out of its entire inventory on a weekly basis.

To enable continued robust sales growth in the second half of the year and in 2021, and as noted in the Company’s release dated June 17, Cannabis Strategic Ventures is in discussions aimed toward obtaining additional square footage up to 300,000 square feet of greenhouse capacity for cannabis cultivation, which would more than double the Company’s current production capacity.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a growing social media presence. Follow us on:

Twitter: @NUGS_stock

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NUGSstock/

Instagram: @nugs_farm





About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc. (OTC: NUGS) is one of the largest publicly traded marijuana cultivators in the United States. The Company is Los Angeles-based and incubates, develops and partners with category leaders within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The Firm's NUGS brand experience provides operational and financial strategic partnerships and a range of essential services to emerging and existing Cannabis consumer brands.

For more information, visit http://www.CannabisStrategic.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.





Corporate Contact:

Email: IR@CannabisStrategic.com

Website: http://www.CannabisStrategic.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Tiger Global Management

info@TigerGMP.com

www.TigerGMP.com