Tarrytown, NY, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association which is addressing the $50 billion consumers spend on nighttime snacks, announced today that distribution is moving forward in both the Pacific Northwest and the New York City markets.



The two new grocery groups combine to represent over 300 supermarkets, and bring Nightfood to two of the largest metropolitan areas in the country: New York Metro, and Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue. Nightfood is expected to start appearing on shelves in both regions in late July or early August, and the identity of the retailers will be shared as soon as management has the approval of the retail partners to make such information public.

“Paperwork has been processed, codes have been issued, and product has been ordered,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “We have a few other chains that have verbally committed as well. This is a very busy time for us. As we’re pitching and meeting with the largest retailers in the country, we’re also adding multiple smaller groups and chains. I expect this kind of expansion to continue throughout the summer and beyond as more of these chains are receiving requests from pregnant consumers looking for Nightfood.”

Nightfood’s target market is the over 200 million adults that snack regularly at night. Almost 4 million households go through pregnancy annually. Management believes Nightfood’s appeal to the pregnancy market will create a level of awareness and demand that can support a rapid national rollout.

“The category manager at one of our existing chains E-mailed me this week me about the pickle flavor,” Folkson continued. “We never mentioned it to him. He learned about it from one of their customers who requested it in store. We can’t quantify it, but I believe these kinds of requests are happening on a regular basis from pregnant women around the country, and they do make their way to corporate HQ in many cases.”

Management believes the introduction of Nightfood’s newest flavor, Pickles For Two, will accelerate this dynamic within the pregnancy community. The official launch of the new flavor is set for the first week in August, at Baby Boom 2020, a national media event targeting parenting and pregnancy media and influencers. Significant national and online media coverage is expected to result.

Folkson added, “We’re going to continue to fuel the fire. From my personal interactions, and broker feedback, the category managers clearly understand the value of serving the pregnancy market and the importance of having Nightfood on-shelf. This is as true of smaller operations as it is of the biggest chains in the country, and I believe it’s the primary reason for the accelerated demand we’re experiencing.”

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the two largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), and Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), as well as Central Market (a division of H-E-B), Lowe’s Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-widely reported pregnancy craving.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

