MONTREAL, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) (“Xebec” or the “Company”), a global provider of clean energy solutions is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2020 in a virtual format only.



Election of Directors

All nominees listed in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated May 26, 2020 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors’ section of the Corporation’s website.

Kurt Sorschak

William Beckett

Peter Bowie

Dr. Prabhu Rao

Joseph H. Petrowski

Guy Saint-Jacques

Appointment of Auditors

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors for the Corporation.

Amendment to the Articles of the Corporation

More than two third of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting approved the special resolution amending the articles of the Corporation in order to allow, during the year, for the appointment of a number of directors of up to one-third of the number of directors elected at the last annual meeting.

New Stock Incentive Compensation Plan

The disinterested shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting approved the adoption of the new stock incentive compensation plan. Details of the terms of the new plan are available in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated May 26, 2020.

