HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2020 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, following the close of the markets. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time the same day.

NV5 Chairman and CEO, Dickerson Wright, and Chief Financial Officer, Edward Codispoti, will host the call followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Toll-free dial-in number: +1 (844) 348-6875 International dial-in number: +1 (509) 844-0152 Conference ID: 8279137 Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the NV5 website. The press release announcing financial results and the presentation slides to be covered during the conference call will also be posted on the site.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering, geospatial, and consulting solutions ranked #27 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utilities, construction, real estate, and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, utility services, program management, and environmental solutions, and delivers geospatial services through its subsidiary Quantum Spatial, Inc., the largest full-service geospatial solutions provider in North America. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

