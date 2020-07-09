MIDDLETOWN, R.I., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), is pleased to announce that during the June 10th annual meeting of stockholders, Danelle M. Barrett was elected to serve on the company’s Board of Directors as a Class III director, effective immediately.

“We welcome Danelle to the board and look forward to her involvement,” says Martin Kits van Heyningen, KVH’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As a retired Rear Admiral with over 30 years’ experience in global telecommunications operations, cybersecurity strategy, policy, and information technology architecture, plus an extensive military background, Danelle will be able to offer unique and comprehensive insight to meet the strategic goals of both business units of our company.”

About Danelle M. Barrett

Since February 2020, Ms. Barrett has served as a consultant for Deep Water Point, LLC. From March 2017 to October 2019, she served as the Cybersecurity Division Director and Deputy Chief Information Officer of the U.S. Navy, where she managed the U.S. Navy’s worldwide cybersecurity strategy, policy, and information technology architectures. From July 2015 to March 2017, she served as Director of Current Operations at the United States Cyber Command, where she led a global team providing direction for cyber offensive and defensive operations. From September 2013 to July 2015, Ms. Barrett served as Chief of Staff for the Navy Information Forces Command, a combat force for cyber, intelligence, telecommunications, and other missions. From September 2011 to September 2013, she served as Commanding Officer of the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic, a Navy telecommunications station, and was responsible for 2,700 people in 15 organizations worldwide. Prior to that, she held other positions in the U.S. Navy from 1989 to 2011, including Senior Information Professional Detailer at the Naval Personnel Command from March 2010 to September 2011 and Assistant Chief of Staff for Communications and Combat Systems for Carrier Strike Group Two from November 2007 to March 2010. Ms. Barrett received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Boston University, a Master of Science in Management Information Systems from Syracuse University, and a Masters of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College, Human Resource Development from Webster University, and Management from Webster University. She has published 35 articles.



About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

