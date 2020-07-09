Glow Hour by Courtney Shields will be launching nationwide on Tula.com on July 15th, 2020 and in Ulta Beauty stores, by location in Summer 2020.

NEW YORK, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TULA Skincare, the leading skincare brand powered by probiotics and superfoods, today announced an exciting new partnership with macro-influencer Courtney Shields, on a new product called “Glow Hour,” a brightening and neutralizing eye balm that blends all elements of beauty for a fresh, energized feel, inside and out. As consumer interest in skincare and self-care continues to grow, Glow Hour serves as a solution for 43% of TULA customers, who expressed concerns over dark under eye circles, according to a purchase data survey issued by TULA.



The product also represents a distinguished shift in influencer collaborations, which have historically focused more on the color cosmetics space, due to the in-depth development and testing process needed to bring an integrated skincare product to the market. As a long-time TULA “glow-getter,” Ms. Shields was the perfect influencer partner to bring this to life.

TULA’s unique influencer program allows content creators full creative control when posting their experience and feedback. As one of TULA’s earliest partners and one of their top revenue drivers in 2019 and 2020, Ms. Shields has been empowered to use her platform as a virtual storefront while generating an income from a percentage of sales. This launch takes things a step further by giving Ms. Shields full creative control of the product and marketing, after she initially approached the TULA team with an idea to partner on a product.

“Through her own use of TULA’s products and feedback from her followers, Courtney identified an opportunity for a product that would neutralize and treat dark circles and we were thrilled when she first brought the idea to us over dinner in Texas,” said Savannah Sachs, CEO of TULA Skincare. “Courtney has been a part of the TULA family for more than 4 years, and has learned over time exactly what her community wants. Over the last year she has worked side-by-side with our team to hand pick the perfect mix of ingredients that brought the new formula to life and as consumers invest more in their skincare routines, we wanted to bring that much needed feeling of a ‘Glow Hour’ to market now.”

A first-ever influencer collaboration of its kind for TULA, Glow Hour is designed to be seamlessly incorporated into any skincare ritual to brighten under eyes, neutralize and treat under eye circles, and protect from the damaging effects of blue light. Following in the footsteps of TULA’s original best-selling Eye Balm, this new iteration is also rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and antioxidants, and will encompass the brand’s signature probiotics formula to smooth skin and retain moisture.

“For years I’ve been a big fan and supporter of TULA Skincare and I’m incredibly proud to be the brand’s first collaborator,” said Courtney Shields. “With Glow Hour, I wanted to create a product with skincare benefits that actually treats dark circles instead of simply covering them. As a mom, entrepreneur, and creator, I always want to make the most of my daily routine and Glow Hour makes it simple to give a little extra self-care in an instant. With TULA’s support, we developed this passion product for my followers and the larger market to feel more comfortable in their own skin.”

