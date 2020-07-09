WASHINGTON and RICHMOND, Calif., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Army Distaff Foundation (ADF), a non-profit charity in Washington, D.C., which operates Knollwood Military Life Plan Community, is the first life plan community to adopt the use of Ekso Bionics’ (Nasdaq: EKSO) robotic exoskeleton for rehabilitation with aging adult populations.

As part of its comprehensive fall prevention program, ADF has invested in and implemented new technology and innovation like the EksoGT exoskeleton device. The exoskeleton is designed to help patients stand and walk during physical therapy after a stroke, acquired brain injury, or spinal cord injury.

Through the program, ADF began trialing the use of EksoGT for rehabilitation with older adults at Knollwood in February 2018. Thirty people completed the EksoGT therapy, which has improved gait, balance, strength and mobility, contributing to fewer falls, according to ADF.

“The military has long been a leader and early adopter of technology, from the creation of the internet to satellites and GPS,” said Major General (USA, Ret.) Timothy P. McHale, President and CEO of ADF. As was recently featured on the cover of TIME Magazine in November of 2019, “ADF is pioneering the use of numerous technologies, including an Artificial Intelligence-enabled robot designed to engage its residents socially, a COVID-19 Lab and Testing Center, a UV-light disinfection system, integrative cognitive therapies that improve brain health, and an innovative fall prevention program with in-home lighting and monitoring systems. The adoption of the EksoGT robotic exoskeleton was a natural choice for providing technology-enhanced health care in our community.”

ADF provides the full continuum of care to adults as they age. It offers its 300 residents the option of independent living, assisted living, long-term care, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, memory support, and hospice care.

ADF’s extensive rehabilitation programs harness the use of the latest technologies to help older adults with their recovery.

“Because falls are especially devastating among older adults, causing over 90% of hip and wrist fractures and 60% of head injuries, ADF has invested in and implemented a comprehensive fall prevention program that embraces technology and innovation,” said Adriana Winters, RPT, Rehabilitation Services Director. “Our trial of the EksoGT demonstrated to us that rehabilitation with this exoskeleton device can help older adults regain mobility and independence as they relearn to walk after a stroke or another injury. They experienced improved functional strength, improved gait, and regained independence which kept them motivated. We’re pleased to begin offering exoskeleton-assisted rehabilitation more widely.”

EksoGT is the most clinically used robotic exoskeleton globally and has helped patients take more than 120 million steps.

“It is no surprise that tech-savvy organizations like ADF are embracing the use of exoskeletons for rehabilitation, but it is particularly exciting that they are the first continuing care retirement community to bring this technology to its residents and patients,” said Jack Peurach, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ekso Bionics. “ADF’s commitment to supporting older adults living engaged, purposeful lives, is further underscored with EksoGT in rehabilitation programs that are improving patient recovery.”

About Army Distaff Foundation

The Army Distaff Foundation (ADF) is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 1959 that provides a compassionate community with exceptional wellness care and purposeful living for older adults who served our nation. People enjoy vibrant community living, robust wellness programs to suit all interests, and the most cutting-edge application of technology and innovative health and wellness programs. ADF serves as a model that inspires other communities nationwide by its excellent example. For more information, visit: armydistaff.org .

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the potential benefits of the Company’s products, including the EksoGT, (ii) the performance or effectiveness of the Company’s products, including the EksoGT, and (iii) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in clauses (i) and (ii) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company’s current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company’s inability to obtain adequate financing to fund the Company’s operations and necessary to develop or enhance the Company’s technology, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of the Company’s products, the Company’s failure to achieve broad market acceptance of the Company’s products, the failure of the Company’s sales and marketing efforts or of partners to market the Company’s products effectively, adverse results in future clinical studies of the Company’s medical device products, the failure to obtain or maintain patent protection for the Company’s technology, the failure of the Company to obtain or maintain regulatory approval to market the Company’s medical devices, the lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, and the Company’s failure to implement the Company’s business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To learn more about Ekso Bionics please visit the Company’s website at www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

