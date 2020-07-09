Through the STEWART Medical Division, we’re manufacturing, sourcing, and supplying medical products and personal protective equipment (PPE) for businesses across the nation.

Battle Creek, Michigan, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battle Creek, Michigan – June 2, 2020 – Today, STEWART Industries announced the launch of STEWART Medical, a medical device division that will serve customers throughout the U.S. from the STEWART headquarters in Battle Creek, Michigan. The new division is ISO 13485:2016 certified, which is the standard required of a Quality Management System (QMS) for designing and manufacturing medical supplies. They will manufacture and distribute medical equipment, such as the disposable Heat and Moisture Exchangers, 3 Ply surgical masks, naturally based sanitizers, and more, to eliminate price-gouging and support companies as they return to work.

“We’ve had the capabilities, facilities, and supply chain to further expand into medical for a while,” said Erick Stewart, President, and Co-owner of STEWART Industries. “With the onslaught of COVID-19, we realized how important it was for us to diversity to help fulfill the overwhelming need for medical equipment. “

The division is currently distributing HME S3000 & S3321, 3-ply masks, gloves, gowns, and an assortment of other medical equipment with room to grow. As a global player, STEWART Medical can find any product and get it delivered to its desired location.

“As more Americans head back to work, it’s important for employers to ensure their employees can safely return and have access to the necessary supplies,” said Stewart. “We want to help employers do this by providing products at the best price while also meeting FDA standards. We’ve seen many suppliers of PPE charge obscene prices, but that should never be the case. It shouldn’t cost millions to protect your employees.”

Recently, STEWART Industries collaborated with Excelerant Consulting and Wytcote Technologies to manufacture and provide N95 masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE). The partnership was focused on eliminating the price gouging which has been costing healthcare organizations dearly during the COVID-19 outbreak.

STEWART Medical is uniquely positioned with their very own FTZ, assembly and inspection capabilities. The team has over 20 years of manufacturing experience, and the company is known for its strict quality standards, making the move into medical a natural expansion.

The FTZ offers tariff reduction and duty elimination for imports, including quality checking goods and eliminating products that don’t meet standards before they leave the FTZ. This reduces customers’ import taxes.

STEWART Industries brings global connections and networks in the medical supply industry to client partnerships, along with their MBE, HUBZone, and Government-certified contractor status. STEWART is a diverse company with a 20-year history of creating solutions while focusing on Quality Management Systems, including ISO 9001:2015, AS9100D, and ISO 13485. These ensure a defect-free product assembly and the highest quality services possible.

The facility is currently taking orders for PPE and other medical device needs. For more information on STEWART Medical and its capabilities, visit https://stewartindustriesusa.com/medical/.

About STEWART Industries

STEWART Industries is a firm located in Battle Creek, Michigan. STEWART helps manufacturing companies to improve product quality, line balance issues, off-line processes, and support the overall effectiveness to their current customer base. Incorporated in May of the year 2000, we serve Michigan and the Central/Northern and Southern United States. We are ISO 9001:2015, AS9100, ISO 13485, HubZone certified and SDB Government certified. We take pride in the performance of our associates and the consistency of our processes. Our goal is to put our values to work for you—improving your processes by providing cost-effective inspection and sub-assembly work.

