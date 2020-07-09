MONTREAL, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSXV: LOT) (“TomaGold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement (the “Agreement”) for the sale of up to an 80% interest in the Lac Doda Property to Goliath Resources Limited (TSXV: GOT) (“Goliath”). The Lac Doda Property consists of 80 mining claims covering 4,478 hectares and is located approximately 20 km southwest of the Monster Lake property in the Chibougamau mining camp in Quebec.
The following is a summary of the terms for the acquisition by Goliath of a 65% undivided interest:
In order to acquire an additional 15% undivided interest, Goliath will have to:
If Goliath exercises its option to acquire either a 65% or an 80% undivided interest, TomaGold will have the option to enter into a 65:35, or 80:20, joint venture, or alternatively have its contributing interest converted to a 20% interest that would be non-contributing and free carried until the commencement of commercial production.
In the event the parties enter into a joint venture and the Resources Estimate Payment has not been paid pursuant to the option, TomaGold will be entitled to such payment from Goliath upon the completion of the Minimum Resources Estimate.
“This transaction will allow us to benefit from Goliath's future exploration successes, with an experienced technical team to move the project forward,” said David Grondin, President and Chief Executive Officer of TomaGold. “With the surge in the price of gold and the positive results obtained by IAMGOLD on the Monster Lake, Nelligan and Rouyn properties, the Chibougamau mining camp has gained new life, allowing us to add value to this promising gold project.”
The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.
About TomaGold Corporation
TomaGold Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration Corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold mineral properties. It currently has joint venture agreements with IAMGOLD Corporation for the Monster Lake project and with Newmont Corporation and New Gold Inc. for the Baird property. TomaGold has interests in seven gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec: Monster Lake, Winchester, Lac à l'eau jaune, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Obalski and Lac Doda. It also holds a 24.5% interest in the Baird property near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario, and has a 70% interest in the Hazeur property, at the southern edge of the Monster Lake group of properties.
Contact:
David Grondin
President and Chief Executive Officer
(514) 583-3490
www.tomagoldcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The statements in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results may vary materially from those described in such "forward-looking" statements.
TomaGold Corporation
Montreal, Quebec, CANADA
logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: