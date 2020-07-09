FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite®, today announced the Call for Papers for the In-Memory Computing Summit 2020 virtual worldwide conference. The free, virtual conference takes place October 28-29, 2020. The virtual format supports ongoing networking and education on in-memory computing topics while keeping attendees safe. The Call for Papers for the virtual conference closes August 28, 2020.



Organized by GridGain Systems, the 2020 Summit is a free, virtual technical conference for the worldwide community which focuses on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions and their role in powering digital transformation. The In-Memory Computing Summit 2020 will feature:

Keynotes – Hear from leading in-memory computing technology users and vendors. Keynote speakers will discuss the role of in-memory computing in powering the modern, digital enterprise.

Conference tracks include:

Architecture/Design – Users and vendors will discuss the latest developments in software and hardware solutions for in-memory computing.

Sponsorship Opportunities

The In-Memory Computing Summits are sponsored by leading technology vendors. Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsorship packages are available . Sponsors have an opportunity to increase their visibility and reputation as technology leaders, interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, and connect with technology purchasers and influencers.

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits are the only industry-wide events of their kind, tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to reach technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The events are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas — ideas that power digital transformation, omnichannel customer experience, and the future of Fast Data. Follow the events on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite®. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and as a digital integration hub for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Société Générale, Finastra, UPS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. For more information, visit gridgain.com .

