The "Portable Battery Pack Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global portable battery pack market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the portable battery pack market looks promising with opportunities in smartphones, tablets, and portable media players.



The major drivers for this market are increasing power storage capacity requirement in electronic devices, increasing number of smart devices, and growth in consumer electronics market.



The study includes the portable battery pack market size and forecast for the portable battery pack market through 2024, segmented by battery technology, capacity range, end-use industry and region.



Some of the portable battery pack companies profiled in this report include BYD Company, China Bak Battery, Duracell International, Energizer Holding, LG Chem, Mophie, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI, Simplo Technology, and Sony Corporation.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Portable battery pack market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by capacity range, end use industry, battery technology, and region.

Regional analysis: Portable battery pack market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for portable battery pack in the portable battery pack market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, portable battery pack in the portable battery pack market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the portable battery pack market by battery technology (li-ion, nickel metal hydride, li-polymer, nickel cadmium technologies), capacity (1000mAh to 2500mAh, 2510mAh to 5000mAh, 5010 mAh to 7500mAh, 7510mAh to 10, 000mAh, and above 10, 000mAh), end use industry (smart phones, tablets, portable media players, others), and region (APAC, North America, Europe and ROW)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Portable Battery Pack Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Portable Battery Pack Market by Battery Technology

3.3.1: Li-ion

3.3.2: Nickel Metal Hydride

3.3.3: Li-Polymer

3.3.4: Nickel Cadmium Technologies

3.4: Global Portable Battery Pack Market by Capacity Range

3.4.1: 1000mAh to 2500mAh

3.4.2: 2510mAh to 5000mAh

3.4.3: 5010 mAh to 7500mAh

3.4.4: 7510mAh to 10, 000mAh

3.4.5: Above 10, 000mAh

3.5: Global Portable Battery Pack Market by End-use Industry

3.5.1: Smart Phones

3.5.2: Tablets

3.5.3: Portable Media Players

3.5.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



4.1: Global Portable Battery Pack Market by Region

4.2: North American Portable Battery Pack Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Smart Phones, Tablets, Portable Media Players, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Battery Technology: Li-Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride, Li-Polymer, and Nickel Cadmium Technologies

4.2.3: United States Portable Battery Pack Market

4.2.4: Canadian Portable Battery Pack Market

4.2.5: Mexican Portable Battery Pack Market

4.3: European Portable Battery Pack Market

4.4: APAC Portable Battery Pack Market

4.5: RoW Portable Battery Pack Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Portable Battery Pack Market by Battery Technology

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Portable Battery Pack Market by Capacity Range

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Portable Battery Pack Market by End-use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Portable Battery Pack Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Portable Battery Pack Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Portable Battery Pack Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: BYD Company

7.2: China Bak Battery

7.3: Duracell International

7.4: Energizer Holding

7.5: LG Chem

7.6: Mophie

7.7: Panasonic Corporation

7.8: Samsung SDI

7.9: Simplo Technology

7.10: Sony Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/din3hc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

