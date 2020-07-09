Kennesaw, Ga., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Professional Services (RPS), an innovative alternative for constructing or upgrading data centers, healthcare facilities, telecom sites, and other critical facilities, as well as providing Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) and General Contracting services for alternative energy, battery storage, and distributed generation projects, today announced the addition of Abbot Moffat, Jesse Salveson and Phillip Atkinson to its staff. The company expands staff to support the rapidly growing interest by mission-critical facilities to reduce operational costs by embracing alternative energy resources and battery-based energy storage systems.



“We are witnessing a dramatic shift in how large data centers and telco facilities around the world are moving from traditional diesel generators and 100% grid power, to Solar Photovoltaic (PV) technology, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and islanded systems or microgrids,” said William J. Pirrone, PE, Founding Principal, Rubicon Professional Services. “Rubicon has always been in lock-step with data center construction trends and offers expert resources to advise and support our customer base in these transitions. We look forward to the skilled contributions Abbot, Jesse and Phillip will bring.”

Abbot Moffat is a veteran in commercial construction with three decades of work in applicable trades. He has focused on the renewable energy sector since 2008, with a proven track record of delivering challenging projects for high expectation corporate clients. Project experience includes the installation of Bloom Energy fuel cells, Tesla BESS, and commercial rooftop and ground-mount solar arrays. Abbot will manage the growth and development of the West Coast Operations team as well as building relationships with new alternative energy and technology focused customers throughout the U.S.

Jesse Salveson is a professional project construction manager with 12 years of experience in the utility-scale PV energy industry. Over his career he has developed a deep knowledge of the U.S. grid interconnection process, allowing him to proactively lead that progress while delivering projects safely and on schedule. Project experience includes extensive solar power plant construction management throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Jesse will be responsible for all aspects of the project life-cycle, from the initial setup through final completion and turnover to the client.

Phillip Atkinson is an experienced commercial solar and general construction management field professional—with over 500MW of solar projects completed. Over the course of his career, he has provided on-site construction management of projects ranging from 100kW rooftop systems to 100-plus MW utility-scale tracking systems for corporate clients, education and correctional facilities, and civic organizations worldwide. In addition to supervising, Phillip will also ensure the safety of the public, subcontractors, and clients by making sure project teams follow established safety and logistics plans, as well as developing Methods-of-Procedures for critical cutovers and commissioning activities.

About Rubicon Professional Services

Since 2006, Rubicon Professional Services has expertly managed the entire process of building critical facilities like data and communications centers. From strategy development to assembling custom teams of top-rated engineers, contractors and equipment vendors, Rubicon is a trusted advisor and business partner to technology-dependent organizations ensuring cost-effective delivery of critical facilities that meet business objectives.