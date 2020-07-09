BEIJING, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SECO), Asia's largest online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2020 unaudited financial results, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, before the open of U.S. markets.



The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on July 16, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on July 16, 2020).

To speed up the entry process for participants, this earnings conference call requires all participants to finish an online registration in advance.

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete the Direct Event online registration at http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6671729 at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event Passcode, unique Registrant ID, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Once complete the registration, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the Direct Event Passcode and Registrant ID as instructed to connect to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.secoo.com .



A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until July 23, 2020:

United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Hong Kong, China: +852-3051-2780 Mainland China: 400-632-2162 Replay Access Code: 6671729

About Secoo Holding Limited

Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo”) is Asia’s largest online integrated upscale products and services platform as measured by GMV in 2016. Secoo provides customers a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company’s proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures and brand cooperation, Secoo is able to ensure the authenticity and quality of every product offered on its platform.

For more information, please visit http://ir.secoo.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:



In China:

Secoo Holding Limited

Jingbo Ma

Tel: +86 (10) 6588-0135

E-mail: ir@secoo.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: Secoo@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: Secoo@tpg-ir.com