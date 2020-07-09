PHILADELPHIA and ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL) (Hill), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that it was selected to provide construction consultancy services for Elite Reverie, a multi-million dollar, luxury-living development in Islamabad, Pakistan.



Elite Reverie, also known as Eighteen, is a more than 2 million SM, mixed-use development project that includes residential complexes with over 2,000 units of villas and apartments, a retail and business park, a 20,152 SM, five-star hotel, a mall, medical and sports facilities, education villages, recreational facilities, and 7,200 yards with an eighteen-hole golf course.

The project is located to the southwest of the city. It is well connected to the major road networks in the area and just ten minutes away from the new Islamabad International Airport.

Hill will offer construction consultancy services to help ensure that the project is delivered on-time and within budget. The scope of work will include overall site supervision; schedule and progress control; health, safety, and environment management; quality management; inspection of contractors’ works; coordination between all project stakeholders; and project commissioning.

“The Elite Eighteen project is a significant addition to the capital city’s real estate development sector,” says Hill Senior Vice President for the Asia/Pacific Region Said Mneimne. “We are extremely excited to provide Hill’s services for such a flagship project in Pakistan. We share the owner’s vision and are committed to working with all stakeholders for a successful project delivery. Moreover, Hill is pleased to expand its footprint in Pakistan through its involvement in Elite Reverie. We hope that this project will positively contribute to the country’s real estate sector and demonstrate the value that Hill can add to such projects.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 55 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

