CALGARY, Alberta, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (the “Corporation” or “CEMATRIX”) a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products announced that its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. (“CCI”), MixOnSite USA Inc. (“MOS”) and Pacific International Grout Company (“PIGCO”) have contracted a number of new projects with a total contract value of $6.9 million CDN. Some of the new projects include a tunnel project in Texas, a bridge project in Michigan and an abandonment project in Vancouver.



With the strengthening of the Canadian dollar (a $2.3 million CDN adjustment to the last reported total contract balance), total contracted and verbally awarded (mainly contracts in process) projects now sit at $80.2 million CDN. $42.3 million CDN of this $80.2 million CDN total backlog is currently scheduled to be completed in 2021/22.

“While the Corporation continues to add to its contracted sales and total backlog (before exchange difference), CEMATRIX has experienced some delays as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Jeff Kendrick, CEMATRIX President and CEO. “Most of the project delays were typically a few weeks but a handful of projects have been delayed by a few months or more. One of these, a Texas based tunnel project that was to begin in June was delayed because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the project site. Fortunately, we did not mobilize our staff to that location prior to the outbreak. Additionally, two projects worth approximately $1 million USD, are now expected to begin in 2021.”

“Of most importance, none of our staff have been infected by COVID-19 and no projects have been cancelled. Our employees remain safe and healthy as we continue to service our customers during these unprecedented times. With the continued addition of more projects each week, these short-term delays are not expected to affect our forecast for the year,” concluded Mr. Kendrick.

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company.

