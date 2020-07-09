VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: STND) is pleased to announce that it has acquired, through staking, two new projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin, totalling 11,040 Hectares. The Canary and Ascent Projects are located 40 kilometers north east of the Company’s Atlantic project (see Figure 1) and approximately 12 and 33 kilometres, respectively, from IsoEnergy’s Hurricane Zone at their Larocque East Project (See Figure 2).
Canary Project Highlights
Ascent Project Highlights
These two new projects bolster our presence in the Eastern Athabasca Region, and compliment the Company’s existing Atlantic Project. The projects can potentially be explored at the same time in order to see cost savings in future exploration campaigns. The Eastern Athabasca Basin region has been the hub of uranium exploration and mining for the past 50 years, and the region is highlighted by three licensed uranium mills. Even though the region has been the mainstay of uranium exploration, several important uranium discoveries have been made in the last 12 years including Roughrider, J-Zone, Phoenix, Gryphon and Fox Lake. The northern portion of the Eastern Athabasca Basin where the Company’s Canary, Ascent and Atlantic projects are situated has seen relatively less drilling than the rest of the region. The Company has defined this as an excellent chance to add value and increase the chances for a new discovery in areas that have fundamentally strong geology and have positive historical exploration results.
Atlantic Project Highlights
Neil McCallum, VP Exploration, states: ”We are committed to success at our flagship Davidson River Property in the southwest Athabasca region where our maiden drill program will commence within the month given that the COVID-19 situation remains stable. In the meantime, we have been actively reviewing new projects that contain technically strong exploration targets with discovery potential to round out our portfolio in a proven uranium exploration and mining region with relatively shallow target depths.”
About Standard Uranium (TSX-V: STND)
We find the fuel to power a clean energy future
Standard Uranium is a mineral resource exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification and development of prospective exploration stage uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of 21 mineral claims over 25,886 hectares. The Davidson River Project is highly prospective for basement hosted uranium deposits yet remains untested by drilling despite its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. A copy of the 43-101 Technical Report that summarizes the exploration on the project is available for review under Standard Uranium's SEDAR issuer profile (www.sedar.com). For more information visit: www.standarduranium.ca.
For further information contact:
Jon Bey, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman
550 Denman Street, Suite 200
Vancouver, BC V6G 3H1
Tel: 1 (604) 375-4488
E-mail: info@standarduranium.ca
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute “forward looking statements”, which are not composed of historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”, and similar expressions. Specifically, forward looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the closing of the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom; the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, and estimates of market conditions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but there can be no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. In formulating the forward-looking statements contained herein, management has assumed that business and economic conditions affecting the Company will continue substantially in the ordinary course and will be favourable to the Company. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward looking statements include: the need to satisfy regulatory and legal requirements with respect to the Offering; the ability to complete the financing on the terms as announced or at all; changes in equity markets; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; and other factors as described in detail in the Company’s Preliminary Prospectus other public filings, all of which may be viewed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.
Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Standard Uranium Corp.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
