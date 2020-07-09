MONTREAL, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP, OTCQB: PDDPF) is pleased to announce that Triamcinolone Hexacetonide Injectable Suspension 20 mg/mL (TH) has been approved for inclusion on the Alberta Drug Benefit List (ADBL), the Saskatchewan Drug Plan, the Newfoundland and Labrador Prescription Drug Program (NLPDP) and the Yukon Drug Formulary for the treatment of Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA). TH has also been approved for inclusion on the Ontario Drug Benefit Formulary/Comparative Drug Index (ODB Formulary/CDI) and the Non-Insured Health Benefits – Drug Benefit List for its full Health Canada-approved indication which includes approved use in both adults and adolescents. TH is the longest acting corticosteroid for intra-articular injection, often lasting twice as long as comparator products.



Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, commented, “The inclusion of our TH on these public drug plan formularies in Canada enhances the accessibility of this therapy for pediatric and adult patients suffering from chronic inflammatory diseases including JIA and RA. Previously, both younger and adult patients with subacute and chronic inflammatory joint diseases have had difficulty getting TH due to a long-standing shortage of Triamcinolone Hexacetonide in Canada. We look forward to advancing the commercial rollout of our TH in additional provinces across Canada. Moreover, we believe our formulation has the potential to become the standard of care for the treatment of many severe joint diseases, as it significantly impacts the safety and cost-effectiveness of treatment by providing longer duration of action, with fewer injections, compared to other corticosteroid injections and intra-articular steroids. The longer duration of TH is also noteworthy in the current COVID-19 healthcare environment where patient visits to hospitals should be reduced and focused on urgent patient needs.”

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

