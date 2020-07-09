PHOENIX, AZ, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Green (ERBB:OTC) announced today that its Online CBD Store experienced positive growth last quarter compared to Q2/19 while also improving its revenue and gross profit month-over-month when comparing the individual months of May 2020 and June 2020. Online sales from the Company’s most recent quarter ending June 30 were 31% higher than the same quarter in 2019. When comparing the June 30th quarter to its previous quarter ending March 31, the company showed an increase in sales of 24%. The company will continue to implement its successful formula and believes that doing so will improve shareholder value.



According to Kevin Davis, American Green’s Vice President of World Online Sales, “I credit our successful growth to always being available to our customers by phone or email, to answer their questions or concerns, our talent for researching and delivering only the highest grade CBD-infused products available anywhere, and delivering them to our customers at a reasonable price. Our laser-focus in these areas has resulted in retaining a very high return-customer ratio resulting in reduced customer acquisition costs.”

Additionally, the American Green CBD Store has separated itself from the pack by being responsive to market demand with respect to product selection. To clarify, American Green currently provides one of the strongest and highest grade CBD Capsule strengths on the market. Our 250MG CBD Capsules contain 250MG of pure CBD per dose. They are competitively priced and currently top search engine result pages based on their price, quality, and unique formulation.

American Green’s CBD division is slated for continued growth as it expands into other products and extracts. The company also currently offers CBD Isolate, Water Soluble CBD and Broad Spectrum CBD (which includes a full range of cannabinoids and terpenes, without the presence of THC).

From the American Green Smart Vending Division

If you are an experienced vending route operator serving a major market and wish to add a complete line of fully legal CBD products to your existing route, you should contact Mr. Lindel Creed at American Green's AGM Vending Division located in Gastonia, North Carolina.

About American Green, Inc.

American Green, Inc. became, in 2009, America’s second publicly-traded company in the cannabis industry. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 individual certified shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

