Atlanta, GA, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy and shared services, has released its inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report. This report highlights the firm’s efforts around environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues that are most important to the firm’s employees, clients, and other key stakeholders.

The report outlines ScottMadden’s ongoing commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability and summarizes 2019 activities and metrics related to six focus areas:

Community Engagement

Employee Well-Being and Development

Diversity and Inclusion

Environment and Emissions

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity

Business Ethics and Integrity

These focus areas were identified based on several inputs, including a formal assessment of ESG issues that are most important to the firm’s key stakeholders, the firm’s existing ESG activities, and the firm’s ability to directly manage and influence the issue. In future reports, ScottMadden will provide updates on specific goals in each focus area and highlight progress toward achieving them.

“I know I speak for all my colleagues when I say ScottMadden is excited to share this report and demonstrate our commitment to corporate responsibility,” said Brad Kitchens, president and CEO at ScottMadden. “We are proud of what we have accomplished to date, but there is considerable work ahead. I look forward to sharing the progress we will continue to make for our clients, communities, and the environment.”

