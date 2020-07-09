HOUSTON, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlainsCapital Bank, one of the largest banks headquartered in Texas based on deposits, has partnered with Cardtronics to provide its customers convenient and surcharge-free cash access through the Allpoint Network of ATMs.



Allpoint, the largest surcharge-free ATM network in the U.S., has more than 55,000 ATMs worldwide. It provides banks like PlainsCapital convenient access to a physical infrastructure of secure and reliable ATMs at top retail establishments, including grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, and big-box stores. The addition of Allpoint ATMs to the PlainsCapital fleet of ATMs immediately broadens the scope of surcharge-free cash access points available to PlainsCapital customers.



“As the world of banking continues to evolve, it’s important that we give our customers widespread ability to withdraw funds without transaction fees,” said PlainsCapital Bank Chief Administrative Officer Pete Villarreal. “By partnering with Cardtronics, we have once again elevated the way we support our customers by adding another layer of convenience and scale.”



“We are excited to have PlainsCapital join our Allpoint Network to heighten the way it supports its customers’ financial needs,” said Carter Hunt, Managing Director of North America at Cardtronics. “We look forward to ensuring PlainsCapital customers have convenient access to cash no matter where they are without having to pay added fees.”

PlainsCapital customers can find Allpoint ATMs using the Allpoint locator at allpointnetwork.com/locator .

About PlainsCapital Bank



PlainsCapital Bank, the fifth-largest Texas bank by deposit market share, operates 62 Texas branches and has more approximately 1,100 employees providing highly personalized relationship banking through a single point of contact. Offering commercial lending, treasury management, small business banking, private banking, and trust and wealth management services, PlainsCapital Bank empowers responsive, local decision making in each of its major markets: Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, the Rio Grande Valley, and San Antonio. PlainsCapital Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH). Find more information at PlainsCapital.com.

About Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM)



Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at approximately 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise, and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. To learn more about Cardtronics, visit www.cardtronics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

