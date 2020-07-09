Dublin, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Thermostats Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart thermostats market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 31% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the smart thermostats market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, office building, educational buildings, industrial building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare industries.



The major drivers for this market are stringent government regulation towards energy saving, increasing demand for energy-efficient devices, and increasing adoption of smart home technology.



The study includes the smart thermostats market size and forecast for the global smart thermostats market by technology, component, end-use industry and region.



Some of the smart thermostats companies profiled in this report include Nest Labs, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ecobee, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Tado GmbH, Control4 Corporation, Ingersoll Rand PLC, Carrier Corporation, and Nortek, Inc.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Smart thermostats market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) end-use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by technology, component, end use industry, and region.

Regional analysis: Smart thermostats market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for smart thermostats in the smart thermostats market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, smart thermostats in the smart thermostats market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global smart thermostats market by technology (wired networking, wireless network, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Z-wave, and bluetooth), component (display sensor, temperature sensor, humidity sensor, motion sensor, and others), end use industry (residential, educational, office and industrial building, retail, and hospitality & healthcare), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Smart Thermostats Market:Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Smart Thermostats Market by Technology

3.3.1: Wired Networking

3.3.2: Wireless Networking: Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Z-Wave and Bluetooth

3.4: Global Smart Thermostats Market by Component

3.4.1: Display Sensor

3.4.2: Temperature Sensor

3.4.3: Humidity Sensor

3.4.4: Motion Sensor

3.5: Global Smart Thermostats Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Residential

3.5.2: Educational

3.5.3: Retail

3.5.4: Hospitality and Healthcare

3.5.5: Office and Industrial Building



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Smart Thermostats Market by Region

4.2: North American Smart Thermostats Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Residential, Educational, Retail, Hospitality and Healthcare, and Office & Industrial building

4.2.2: Market by Technology: Wired and Wireless Networking

4.2.3: United States Smart Thermostats Market

4.2.4: Canadian Smart Thermostats Market

4.2.5: Mexican Smart Thermostats Market

4.3: European Smart Thermostats Market

4.4: APAC Smart Thermostats Market

4.5: RoW Smart Thermostats Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Regional Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Thermostats Market by Technology

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Thermostats Market by Component

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Thermostats Market by End-use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Thermostats Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Smart Thermostats Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Smart Thermostats Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Nest Labs

7.2: Honeywell International

7.3: Ecobee

7.4: Emerson Electric

7.5: Schneider Electric

7.6: Tado

7.7: Control4 Corporation

7.8: Ingersoll Rand PLC

7.9: Carrier Corporation

7.10: Nortek



