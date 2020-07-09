Dublin, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADAS Market by System (ACC, DMS, IPA, PDS, TJA, FCW, CTA, RSR, LDW, AEB, & BSD), Component (Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasonic, & Camera Unit), Vehicle (PC, LCV, Bus, & Truck), Level of Autonomy (L1, L2&3, L4, L5), Offering, EV, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ADAS market size is projected to grow from USD 27.0 billion in 2020 to USD 83.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.9%.
Safety features are an important prerequisite for automotive customers across the world. Governments across the world have mandated the incorporation of features such as lane departure warning (LDW) and automatic emergency braking (AEB). Different types of safety features have, therefore, been developed to assist drivers and lower the number of accidents.
Growing demand for safety and driving assistance systems likely to drive the growth of the ADAS market during the forecast period
The automotive industry is witnessing a rapid evolution of safety features, which is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years to provide a safer and more convenient driving experience. Major OEMs such as Toyota and Honda are launching more vehicles with features such as blind-spot detection, rear cross traffic, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking as a standard. OEMs such as Cadillac, Tesla, Nissan, and Audi are currently developing L3 driving systems for their upcoming models.
The increasing demand for sophisticated cruise control and driving comfort features has also fueled the safety systems market. Transforming a vehicle into a self-driving one could help reduce errors caused by drivers. As per the NHTSA, the total number of fatalities due to road accidents in the US was 36,560 in 2018. ADAS could play a crucial role in reducing this number and lead to a safe, productive, and efficient driving experience. Active safety systems such as blind-spot detection (BSD), automatic emergency braking (AEB), and lane departure warning (LDW) play a major role in automated driving technology today.
Demand for luxury vehicles will further strengthen the demand for ADAS during the forecast period. Several economies around the world have recovered from the 2008 recession. Higher growth rates have been observed in developing countries such as China and India, among others. The standard of living has also improved in developing countries, along with a considerable rise in spending power. German auto brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi dominate the global luxury car market. The change in consumer preferences has increased the demand for better products, which has positively affected the sales of premium cars across the globe. For instance, major BMW's automotive division recorded growth in 2019, despite the slowdown in the global automotive market.
North America is projected to play a major role in the ADAS market during the forecast period.
The North American region has been studied for the US, Canada, and Mexico. The ADAS market in the region is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the higher penetration of ADAS features in most vehicles here. North American OEMs such as Ford Motors Co., General Motors Co., and Fiat-Chrysler Automotive, along with established European and Asian OEMs such as Toyota (Japan), Nissan (Japan), Honda (Japan), Hyundai/Kia (South Korea), BMW (Germany), and Volkswagen (Germany) offer ADAS features in vehicles.
The automotive industry, largely dominated by the US, is one of the most advanced. The US is considered one of the most lucrative markets for ADAS, as it has always been an innovation hub for global automakers. The country houses domestic OEMs such as General Motors and Ford as well as foreign automakers such as FCA Group, Volkswagen, Toyota, and Nissan. These OEMs invest heavily in megatrends, such as connected mobility and autonomous vehicles. Major automakers in the US offer ADAS as standard in most vehicles. According to the NHTSA, 12 OEMs already mandated AEB in 75% of their new passenger car vehicles for the period September 1, 2018, through August 31, 2019. Just 2 years ago, penetration was only 30%. More active initiatives by OEMs would further increase the demand for AEB systems in the country.
The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in manufacturing and supply disruptions in North America, due to which, the automobile industry in the region has experienced a decline in demand with an uncertain recovery timeline. Additionally, OEMs have stopped production across North America, which has resulted in a decline in production as well as sales. Automotive-related high-tech tests that companies were carrying out in the region have also been suspended.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 ADAS Market to Grow at a Significant Rate During the Forecast Period (2020-2030)
4.2 Europe Estimated to Lead the Global ADAS Market in 2020 (Value)
4.3 ADAS Market, by Offering and Vehicle Type
4.4 ADAS Market, by System
4.5 ADAS Market, by Component
4.6 ADAS Market, by Offering
4.7 ADAS Market, by Level of Autonomy
4.8 ADAS Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
4.9 ADAS Market, by Vehicle Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Stringent Vehicle Safety Regulations
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Safety and Driving Comfort Features
5.2.1.3 Demand for Luxury Vehicles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Required Infrastructure in Developing Countries
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles
5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (Ev)
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Cost of ADAS
5.2.4.2 Environmental Constraints and Security Threats
5.2.4.3 Maintaining a Balance Between Cost & Quality
5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics
5.3 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth
5.4 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for ADAS Solution Providers
5.5 Porter'S Five Forces
5.6 Technology Analysis
5.6.1 Introduction
5.6.2 Conjunction of ADAS, Camera, and AI
5.6.3 ADAS Applications
5.6.4 Autonomous Vehicles: Cybersecurity and Data Privacy
5.6.5 Cellular V2X (C-V2X)
5.6.5.1 Lte-V2X
5.6.5.2 5G-V2X
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Ecosystem Analysis
5.9 Pricing Analysis
5.10 Case Study Analysis
5.10.1 General Motors
5.10.2 Mpilot Parking
5.11 Democratization of ADAS Solutions
5.12 ADAS Market Scenario (2020-2030)
5.12.1 Most Likely Scenario
5.12.2 Optimistic Scenario
5.12.3 Pessimistic Scenario
6 Covid - 19 Impact
6.1 Oem Announcements
6.2 Tier 1 Manufacturer Announcements
6.3 Impact on Global Automotive Industry
6.4 Impact on Global ADAS Market
6.4.1 Impact of Covid-19 on ADAS and Autonomous Driving Systems Development
7 ADAS Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Operational Data
7.1.3 Assumptions
7.2 Key Primary Insights
7.3 Camera Unit
7.3.1 Adoption of Camera-Based Vision Systems is Increasing
7.4 Lidar
7.4.1 Decreasing Lidar Cost Drives Market Growth
7.5 Radar Sensor
7.5.1 Shift Toward Long-Range Radar Sensors Drives the Market
7.6 Ultrasonic Sensor
7.6.1 Increasing Focus on Blind Spot Reduction Boosts the Demand for Ultrasonic Sensors
7.7 Infrared Sensor
7.8 Market Leaders
8 ADAS Market, by System
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Adaptive Cruise Control
8.3 Adaptive Front Light
8.4 Automatic Emergency Braking
8.5 Blind Spot Detection
8.6 Cross Traffic Alert
8.7 Driver Monitoring System
8.8 Forward Collision Warning
8.9 Intelligent Park Assist
8.10 Lane Departure Warning
8.11 Night Vision System
8.12 Pedestrian Detection System
8.13 Road Sign Recognition
8.14 Tire Pressure Monitoring System
8.15 Traffic Jam Assist
8.16 Market Leaders
9 ADAS Market, by Offering
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Key Primary Insights
9.2 Hardware
9.2.1 Increasing Development in Camera and Radar Technology Drives Hardware Segment
9.3 Software
9.3.1 Low Latency Object Detection Would Be a Key ADAS Software Solution
9.4 Market Leaders
10 ADAS Market, by Level of Autonomy
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Key Primary Insights
10.2 L1
10.2.1 Higher Penetration of Acc Across Models Will Boost the L1 Segment
10.3 L2 & L3
10.3.1 Demand for More Semi-Autonomous Features Will Drive the Market
10.4 L4
10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Autonomous Vehicles Will Drive L4 Segment
10.5 L5
10.5.1 Lack of Standard Regulation Major Concern for L5
10.6 Market Leaders
11 ADAS Market, by Electric Vehicle
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.1.3 Key Primary Insights
11.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
11.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
11.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
11.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
11.6 Market Leaders
12 ADAS Market, by Vehicle Type
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumptions
12.1.3 Key Primary Insights
12.2 Passenger Car
12.2.1 Higher Penetration of ADAS in Passenger Car Segment Will Drive the Market
12.3 Light Commercial Vehicle
12.3.1 Investment in Passenger Car-Like Features to Drive ADAS Market for Light Commercial Vehicles
12.4 Truck
12.4.1 Increasing Focus on Safer and Efficient Logistics Drives ADAS Market for Trucks
12.5 Bus
12.5.1 Growing Awareness for Safer Public Transport Will Drive the Bus Segment
12.6 Market Leaders
13 ADAS Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Asia-Pacific
13.3 Europe
13.4 North America
13.5 Rest of the World (Row)
14 Recommendations
14.1 Asia-Pacific Will Be a Major Market for ADAS
14.2 Increasing Development in Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Driving Will Be Key Focus Areas for Automakers
14.3 Conclusion
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Evaluation Framework
15.2 Overview
15.3 Market Ranking Analysis
15.4 Market Evaluation Framework: Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players
15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
15.6 Covid-19 Impact on ADAS Solution Providers
15.7 Strength of Product Portfolio: ADAS Solution Providers
15.8 Business Strategy Excellence: ADAS Solution Providers
15.9 Strength of Product Portfolio: ADAS Startups
15.10 Business Strategy Excellence: ADAS Startups
15.11 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders
15.12 Competitive Scenario
16 Company Profile
16.1 Robert Bosch GmbH
16.2 Continental AG
16.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
16.4 Denso
16.5 Aptiv
16.6 Valeo
16.7 Magna International Inc.
16.8 Hyundai Mobis
16.9 Samsung Electronics
16.10 Veoneer Inc.
16.11 Intel
16.12 Nvidia
16.13 Other Key Players
16.13.1 Asia-Pacific
16.13.1.1 Aisin Seiki
16.13.1.2 Hitachi Automotive
16.13.1.3 Nidec Corporation
16.13.1.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation
16.13.2 Europe
16.13.2.1 Wabco
16.13.2.2 Infineon Technologies AG
16.13.2.3 Ficosa International Sa
16.13.2.4 Hella
16.13.3 North America
16.13.3.1 Texas Instruments
16.13.3.2 Voxx International Corp.
16.13.3.3 Blackberry
16.13.3.4 Microsemi Corporation
16.13.3.5 Xilinx, Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/chh4vm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
