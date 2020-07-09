Dublin, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADAS Market by System (ACC, DMS, IPA, PDS, TJA, FCW, CTA, RSR, LDW, AEB, & BSD), Component (Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasonic, & Camera Unit), Vehicle (PC, LCV, Bus, & Truck), Level of Autonomy (L1, L2&3, L4, L5), Offering, EV, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ADAS market size is projected to grow from USD 27.0 billion in 2020 to USD 83.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.9%.



Safety features are an important prerequisite for automotive customers across the world. Governments across the world have mandated the incorporation of features such as lane departure warning (LDW) and automatic emergency braking (AEB). Different types of safety features have, therefore, been developed to assist drivers and lower the number of accidents.



Growing demand for safety and driving assistance systems likely to drive the growth of the ADAS market during the forecast period



The automotive industry is witnessing a rapid evolution of safety features, which is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years to provide a safer and more convenient driving experience. Major OEMs such as Toyota and Honda are launching more vehicles with features such as blind-spot detection, rear cross traffic, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking as a standard. OEMs such as Cadillac, Tesla, Nissan, and Audi are currently developing L3 driving systems for their upcoming models.



The increasing demand for sophisticated cruise control and driving comfort features has also fueled the safety systems market. Transforming a vehicle into a self-driving one could help reduce errors caused by drivers. As per the NHTSA, the total number of fatalities due to road accidents in the US was 36,560 in 2018. ADAS could play a crucial role in reducing this number and lead to a safe, productive, and efficient driving experience. Active safety systems such as blind-spot detection (BSD), automatic emergency braking (AEB), and lane departure warning (LDW) play a major role in automated driving technology today.



Demand for luxury vehicles will further strengthen the demand for ADAS during the forecast period. Several economies around the world have recovered from the 2008 recession. Higher growth rates have been observed in developing countries such as China and India, among others. The standard of living has also improved in developing countries, along with a considerable rise in spending power. German auto brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi dominate the global luxury car market. The change in consumer preferences has increased the demand for better products, which has positively affected the sales of premium cars across the globe. For instance, major BMW's automotive division recorded growth in 2019, despite the slowdown in the global automotive market.



North America is projected to play a major role in the ADAS market during the forecast period.



The North American region has been studied for the US, Canada, and Mexico. The ADAS market in the region is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the higher penetration of ADAS features in most vehicles here. North American OEMs such as Ford Motors Co., General Motors Co., and Fiat-Chrysler Automotive, along with established European and Asian OEMs such as Toyota (Japan), Nissan (Japan), Honda (Japan), Hyundai/Kia (South Korea), BMW (Germany), and Volkswagen (Germany) offer ADAS features in vehicles.



The automotive industry, largely dominated by the US, is one of the most advanced. The US is considered one of the most lucrative markets for ADAS, as it has always been an innovation hub for global automakers. The country houses domestic OEMs such as General Motors and Ford as well as foreign automakers such as FCA Group, Volkswagen, Toyota, and Nissan. These OEMs invest heavily in megatrends, such as connected mobility and autonomous vehicles. Major automakers in the US offer ADAS as standard in most vehicles. According to the NHTSA, 12 OEMs already mandated AEB in 75% of their new passenger car vehicles for the period September 1, 2018, through August 31, 2019. Just 2 years ago, penetration was only 30%. More active initiatives by OEMs would further increase the demand for AEB systems in the country.



The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in manufacturing and supply disruptions in North America, due to which, the automobile industry in the region has experienced a decline in demand with an uncertain recovery timeline. Additionally, OEMs have stopped production across North America, which has resulted in a decline in production as well as sales. Automotive-related high-tech tests that companies were carrying out in the region have also been suspended.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 ADAS Market to Grow at a Significant Rate During the Forecast Period (2020-2030)

4.2 Europe Estimated to Lead the Global ADAS Market in 2020 (Value)

4.3 ADAS Market, by Offering and Vehicle Type

4.4 ADAS Market, by System

4.5 ADAS Market, by Component

4.6 ADAS Market, by Offering

4.7 ADAS Market, by Level of Autonomy

4.8 ADAS Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

4.9 ADAS Market, by Vehicle Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Vehicle Safety Regulations

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Safety and Driving Comfort Features

5.2.1.3 Demand for Luxury Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Required Infrastructure in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (Ev)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of ADAS

5.2.4.2 Environmental Constraints and Security Threats

5.2.4.3 Maintaining a Balance Between Cost & Quality

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.3 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth

5.4 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for ADAS Solution Providers

5.5 Porter'S Five Forces

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.6.1 Introduction

5.6.2 Conjunction of ADAS, Camera, and AI

5.6.3 ADAS Applications

5.6.4 Autonomous Vehicles: Cybersecurity and Data Privacy

5.6.5 Cellular V2X (C-V2X)

5.6.5.1 Lte-V2X

5.6.5.2 5G-V2X

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Ecosystem Analysis

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.10.1 General Motors

5.10.2 Mpilot Parking

5.11 Democratization of ADAS Solutions

5.12 ADAS Market Scenario (2020-2030)

5.12.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.12.2 Optimistic Scenario

5.12.3 Pessimistic Scenario



6 Covid - 19 Impact

6.1 Oem Announcements

6.2 Tier 1 Manufacturer Announcements

6.3 Impact on Global Automotive Industry

6.4 Impact on Global ADAS Market

6.4.1 Impact of Covid-19 on ADAS and Autonomous Driving Systems Development



7 ADAS Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Operational Data

7.1.3 Assumptions

7.2 Key Primary Insights

7.3 Camera Unit

7.3.1 Adoption of Camera-Based Vision Systems is Increasing

7.4 Lidar

7.4.1 Decreasing Lidar Cost Drives Market Growth

7.5 Radar Sensor

7.5.1 Shift Toward Long-Range Radar Sensors Drives the Market

7.6 Ultrasonic Sensor

7.6.1 Increasing Focus on Blind Spot Reduction Boosts the Demand for Ultrasonic Sensors

7.7 Infrared Sensor

7.8 Market Leaders



8 ADAS Market, by System

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Adaptive Cruise Control

8.3 Adaptive Front Light

8.4 Automatic Emergency Braking

8.5 Blind Spot Detection

8.6 Cross Traffic Alert

8.7 Driver Monitoring System

8.8 Forward Collision Warning

8.9 Intelligent Park Assist

8.10 Lane Departure Warning

8.11 Night Vision System

8.12 Pedestrian Detection System

8.13 Road Sign Recognition

8.14 Tire Pressure Monitoring System

8.15 Traffic Jam Assist

8.16 Market Leaders



9 ADAS Market, by Offering

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Key Primary Insights

9.2 Hardware

9.2.1 Increasing Development in Camera and Radar Technology Drives Hardware Segment

9.3 Software

9.3.1 Low Latency Object Detection Would Be a Key ADAS Software Solution

9.4 Market Leaders



10 ADAS Market, by Level of Autonomy

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Key Primary Insights

10.2 L1

10.2.1 Higher Penetration of Acc Across Models Will Boost the L1 Segment

10.3 L2 & L3

10.3.1 Demand for More Semi-Autonomous Features Will Drive the Market

10.4 L4

10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Autonomous Vehicles Will Drive L4 Segment

10.5 L5

10.5.1 Lack of Standard Regulation Major Concern for L5

10.6 Market Leaders



11 ADAS Market, by Electric Vehicle

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Key Primary Insights

11.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

11.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

11.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

11.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

11.6 Market Leaders



12 ADAS Market, by Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.1.3 Key Primary Insights

12.2 Passenger Car

12.2.1 Higher Penetration of ADAS in Passenger Car Segment Will Drive the Market

12.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

12.3.1 Investment in Passenger Car-Like Features to Drive ADAS Market for Light Commercial Vehicles

12.4 Truck

12.4.1 Increasing Focus on Safer and Efficient Logistics Drives ADAS Market for Trucks

12.5 Bus

12.5.1 Growing Awareness for Safer Public Transport Will Drive the Bus Segment

12.6 Market Leaders



13 ADAS Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Asia-Pacific

13.3 Europe

13.4 North America

13.5 Rest of the World (Row)



14 Recommendations

14.1 Asia-Pacific Will Be a Major Market for ADAS

14.2 Increasing Development in Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Driving Will Be Key Focus Areas for Automakers

14.3 Conclusion



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Evaluation Framework

15.2 Overview

15.3 Market Ranking Analysis

15.4 Market Evaluation Framework: Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players

15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.6 Covid-19 Impact on ADAS Solution Providers

15.7 Strength of Product Portfolio: ADAS Solution Providers

15.8 Business Strategy Excellence: ADAS Solution Providers

15.9 Strength of Product Portfolio: ADAS Startups

15.10 Business Strategy Excellence: ADAS Startups

15.11 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders

15.12 Competitive Scenario



16 Company Profile

16.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

16.2 Continental AG

16.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

16.4 Denso

16.5 Aptiv

16.6 Valeo

16.7 Magna International Inc.

16.8 Hyundai Mobis

16.9 Samsung Electronics

16.10 Veoneer Inc.

16.11 Intel

16.12 Nvidia

16.13 Other Key Players

16.13.1 Asia-Pacific

16.13.1.1 Aisin Seiki

16.13.1.2 Hitachi Automotive

16.13.1.3 Nidec Corporation

16.13.1.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation

16.13.2 Europe

16.13.2.1 Wabco

16.13.2.2 Infineon Technologies AG

16.13.2.3 Ficosa International Sa

16.13.2.4 Hella

16.13.3 North America

16.13.3.1 Texas Instruments

16.13.3.2 Voxx International Corp.

16.13.3.3 Blackberry

16.13.3.4 Microsemi Corporation

16.13.3.5 Xilinx, Inc



