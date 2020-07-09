Dublin, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal-air Battery Market with COVID-19 Update by Metal (Zinc, Aluminum, Lithium, Iron), Voltage (Low, Medium, High), Application (Electric Vehicles, Military Electronics, Electronic Devices, Stationary Power), Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global metal-air battery market size is estimated to grow from USD 438 million in 2020 to USD 842 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 14.0%.



The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for high-capacity, safe, cost-effective, and eco-friendly energy storage solutions.



Market for aluminum-air segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

The market for aluminum-air batteries is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The attractive properties and features of Al-air batteries such as cost-effectiveness, recyclability, safety, and high-energy-density are expected to make them an ideal solution for the electric vehicle application during the forecast period. Aluminum is a lightweight metal and the Al-air battery uses air at the cathode that does not have to be stored in the battery, as a result, the Al-air battery is lighter compared with the Li-ion battery of similar capacity.

Market for high-voltage metal-air batteries is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

The market for high-voltage metal-air batteries is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to numerous advantages offered by these batteries that include zero maintenance, non-flammable, safe to use, low cost, and easy installation. Market players are developing high-voltage metal-air battery systems that support and power high-current applications, have a long life span, and are equipped with high capacity and unmatched capabilities. These batteries are used for stationary power storage, marine, and telecom applications.



Metal-air battery market for electric vehicles is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

The electric vehicle application is expected to be one of the major segments for metal-air batteries. The market for these vehicles is expected to significantly grow in the near future, partly driven by the adoption of various environmental norms and emission regulations. This is expected to create demand for metal-air batteries. Owing to environmental concerns and awareness about clean and sustainable fuel, there is a rise in the demand for EVs. Several companies in the industry such as Phinergy, MAL Research and Development Limited, and Log9 Materials are working on developing metal-air batteries for electric vehicles.



APAC to continue to dominate global metal-air battery market throughout forecast period.

APAC is expected to continue to hold the largest share of the metal-air battery market from 2020 to 2025. The high number of metal-air energy storage system installations in the region, especially in Indonesia and huge amounts of sales of electronic devices that use zinc-air batteries, attribute to the dominating position of the region in the metal-air battery market. The strong growth of electronics and automotive industries in the region is likely to offer growth potential to the market in the near future.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Overview of Metal-Air Battery Market

4.2 Metal-Air Battery Market, by Metal

4.3 Metal-Air Battery Market, by Application and Country

4.4 Metal-Air Battery Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for High-Energy-Density Storage Solutions and Inherent Properties of Metal-Air Batteries

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Zinc-Air Batteries in Electronic Devices, Especially in Hearing Aids

5.2.1.3 Global Shift Toward Green-Energy Sources

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Absence of Proper Standards for Developing Metal-Air Batteries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Newer Applications of Metal-Air Batteries Apart from Electric Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Substantial Growth in Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Corrosion Between Electrolyte and Anode in Zinc-Air Batteries

5.2.4.2 Rapid Discharging of Aluminum-Air and Magnesium-Air Batteries

5.3 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on the Battery Industry

6 Metal-Air Battery Market, by Metal

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Zinc-Air

6.2.1 Zinc-Air Batteries to Hold Largest Share of Market in 2025

6.3 Lithium-Air

6.3.1 Lithium-Air Batteries Could Be An Excellent Power Option for Military Applications

6.4 Aluminum-Air

6.4.1 Aluminum-Air Batteries Are Currently Main Focus of Electric Vehicle Manufacturers and Suppliers

6.5 Iron-Air

6.5.1 Features Such as Low Cost, Long Operational Life, Easily Recyclable Material, and Safe Operation of Iron-Air Batteries Are Expected to Attract Customers

6.6 Others

7 Metal-Air Battery Market, by Voltage

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Low (Below 12 V)

7.2.1 Electronic Devices Are Largest Adopters of Metal-Air Batteries of Voltage Range Below 12 V

7.3 Medium (12-36 V)

7.3.1 Excellent Battery Option for Remote Monitoring and Military Electronics Applications

7.4 High (Above 36 V)

7.4.1 Batteries of Above 36 V Offer Higher Power, Longer Life, and More Safety Than Lead-Acid Batteries

8 Metal-Air Battery Types

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Primary Batteries

8.2.1 Zinc-Air Batteries Are Among Most Mature Primary Metal-Air Batteries

8.3 Secondary/Rechargeable Batteries

8.3.1 Zinc-Air Battery Technology Offers Most Reliable and Immediate Pathway to Feasible Secondary Metal-Air Battery

9 Metal-Air Battery Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Electric Vehicles

9.2.1 Metal-Air Batteries Provide High-Power Density and High Thermal Stability to Electric Vehicles

9.3 Military Electronics

9.3.1 Metal-Air Batteries Are Among Ideal Choices for Various Military Electronic Equipment

9.4 Electronic Devices

9.4.1 High Output, High-Energy Density, and Low Discharging Rate Are Expected to Propel Adoption of Metal-Air Batteries in Electronic Devices

9.5 Stationary Power

9.5.1 Metal-Air Batteries Are Desirable Energy Storage Systems for Grid Level Electrical Energy Storage

9.6 Others

10 Metal-Air Battery Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Increasing Support from Government and Utility Authorities for New Energy Storage Technologies in Us Expected to Create New Growth Opportunities for Metal-Air Battery Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increasing Investments in Startups to Commercialize Metal-Air Battery Solutions

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Evs in Country Will Offer Significant Growth Opportunities for Metal-Air Battery Market

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.1.1 Favorable Government Initiatives Coupled With Substantial Developments in Metal-Air Battery Technologies Will Positively Affect Market Growth

10.3.2 Netherlands

10.3.2.1 Metal-Air Battery Technology is Likely to Receive Significant Attention Due to Increasing Need for Eco-Friendly Energy Sources for Electric Vehicles

10.3.3 Germany

10.3.3.1 Germany is Expected to Account for the Largest Share of European Metal-Air Battery Market in 2025

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China Holds Great Potential for Growth of Metal-Air Battery Market

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 Ongoing Partnerships and Collaborations Will Offer Positive Growth Prospects

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Presence of Metal-Air Battery Manufacturers and Technology-Obsessed Population is Expected to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

10.4.4 Rest of APAC

10.5 ROW

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis for Metal-Air Battery Manufacturers

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionaries

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.4.1 Product & Project Launches and Deployments

11.4.2 Contracts, Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements (2017- March 2020)

11.4.3 Investments

11.4.4 Acquisitions

11.4.5 Others



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Nantenergy Inc.

12.2.2 Phinergy

12.2.3 Log 9 Materials

12.2.4 Arotech Corporation

12.2.5 Polyplus Battery Co.

12.2.6 Fuji Pigment Co. Ltd.

12.2.7 Gp Batteries International Limited

12.2.8 Arconic Inc.

12.2.9 Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

12.2.10 E-Stone Batteries B.V.

12.3 Right to Win

12.4 Other Key Players

12.4.1 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (Energizer)

12.4.2 Enzinc

12.4.3 Excellatron Solid State, LLC

12.4.4 IBM Research

12.4.5 Ionomr Innovations Inc.

12.4.6 Iskra

12.4.7 Minusquare

12.4.8 Renata Sa

12.4.9 Zaf Energy Systems

12.4.10 Actxe Limited

12.4.11 Mal Research and Development Limited

12.4.12 Phinergy Marine

12.4.13 Aqua Power Systems

12.4.14 Mag One Products Inc.

12.4.15 Rialair Ltd.

12.4.16 E-Zn

12.4.17 Everzinc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fo5wo0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900