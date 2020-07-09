KIBBUTZ SHEFAYIM, Israel and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zebra Medical Vision (https://www.zebra-med.com/), the deep-learning medical imaging analytics company, announced today it has entered a strategic collaboration with TELUS Ventures, one of Canada’s most active Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) funds. This collaboration includes an investment that will grow Zebra-Med’s presence in North America and enable the company to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to new modalities and clinical care settings.



With five FDA clearances and Health Canada approvals, Zebra-Med’s technology provides a fully automated analysis of images generated in the imaging system using clinically proven AI solutions trained on hundreds of millions of patient scans to identify acute medical findings and chronic diseases. Recently Zebra-Med joined the global battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, with its AI solution for COVID-19 detection and disease progression tracking.

“This collaboration will help catalyze Zebra-Med’s expansion into Canada’s healthcare ecosystem,” said Ohad Arazi, CEO at Zebra Medical Vision. “Zebra-Med is deeply committed to enhancing care through the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence. We have already impacted millions of lives globally, and we’re honoured to launch this significant collaboration with TELUS Ventures, driving better care for Canadians.”

TELUS Ventures’ focus has been on building a strong portfolio of investments to support TELUS Health’s growth in the health technology market including digital solutions for preventive care and patient self-management. This strategy goes hand-in-hand with Zebra-Med’s population health solutions. Screening for various conditions helps Zebra-Med and the medical team to identify missed care opportunities and incidental findings. Zebra-Med is the first AI start-up in medical imaging that has received FDA clearance for a population health solution, leveraging AI to stratify risk, improve patient’s quality of life, and reduce cost of care.

“Supporting TELUS’ leadership in digital health solutions in Canada, we continue to invest in the growth of the health IT ecosystem by supporting the delivery of new technologies, like those being developed by Zebra Medical Vision, that aim to improve health outcomes for Canadians,” said Rich Osborn, Managing Partner, TELUS Ventures. “We are pleased to join a great roster of recent investors and complement our existing portfolio through this collaboration with a known leader in AI innovation supporting clinical efficacy and significantly advancing the detection of conditions through machine learning-based capabilities for medical imaging.”

About TELUS Ventures

As the strategic investment arm of TELUS Corporation (TSX: T, NYSE: TU), TELUS Ventures was founded in 2001 and is one of Canada’s most active corporate venture capital funds. TELUS Ventures has invested in over 70 companies since inception with a focus on innovative technologies such as Health Tech, IoT, AI and Security. TELUS Ventures is an active investment partner and supports its portfolio companies through mentoring; exposure to TELUS’ extensive network of business and co-investment partners; access to TELUS’ technologies and broadband networks; and by actively driving new solutions across the TELUS ecosystem.

For more information please visit: ventures.TELUS.com.

About Zebra Medical Vision

Zebra Medical Vision's Imaging Analytics Platform allows healthcare institutions to identify patients at risk of disease and offer improved, preventative treatment pathways to improve patient care. Zebra-Med is funded by Khosla Ventures, Marc Benioff, Intermountain Investment Fund, OurCrowd Qure, Aurum, aMoon, Nvidia, J&J, Dolby Ventures and leading AI researchers Prof Fei Fei Le, Prof Amnon Shashua and Richard Shocher. Zebra Medical Vision was named a Fast Company Top-5 AI and Machine Learning company. www.zebra-med.com

