BEDFORD, Mass., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that SoftwareReviews , a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group , has named Progress® WhatsUp® Gold a “2020 Network Monitoring Emotional Footprint Award” winner. The Emotional Footprint Awards evaluate and rank products based on emotional response ratings from IT and business professionals.

SoftwareReviews applies a Net Emotional Footprint methodology in their data collection to provide a useful validation of user sentiment. SoftwareReviews maps emotional response ratings across 25 provocative questions, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward each vendor and their products in the Network Monitoring category.

Out of 16 network monitoring solutions, WhatsUp Gold scored an emotional footprint of +80, ranking as one of the top two in usability & intuitiveness, ease of implementation, ease of customization, business value created, ease of IT administration, operational dashboard and network compliance management. Vendors with top user scores receive the Emotional Footprint Award.

Some user reviews that contributed to Progress’ recognition include:

“Its simplicity. This tool [WhatsUp Gold] is easy to use. Real-time data and graphs help us know more about our network stability.” - Network & Systems Principal Consultant



“Definitely use it [WhatsUp Gold]. We're using it for multiple clusters and love it in comparison to other tools.” – Technical Specialist



“Easy customization and usage, Up or Down report generation, and daily scheduled alerts all provide good business value to our organization.” - DevOps Engineer



“Get complete visibility to the status of network devices, systems and applications.” – IT Director

“We are appreciative of this customer-driven award. We believe being named a 2020 Emotional Footprint Award winner represents the commitment we have to providing a world-class product combined with exceptional ease of use,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “We continue to innovate to lead the market and to meet the needs of our customers, and we are grateful for the feedback they shared with us on SoftwareReviews.”

Progress WhatsUp Gold network monitoring solution enables small and medium-sized businesses and enterprises to continuously monitor and manage their IT infrastructure and applications, assuring high levels of performance and availability. Now available, WhatsUp Gold 2020 makes it easier than ever to find and fix problems fast with improvements to usability, scalability, integration and mapping and reporting. For more information, click here .

