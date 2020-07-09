New Reading Dispensary to Serve Patients and Caregivers In-Store and through the Company’s New, Online Shopping Experience at www.beyond-hello.com

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, announced that it has received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health to open its eighth BEYOND / HELLO™ medical marijuana dispensary in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in partnership with Agape Total Health Care Inc (“BEYOND / HELLO™ Reading”), and its 10th BEYOND / HELLO™ location nationally. BEYOND / HELLO™ Reading will begin serving patients and caregivers on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in-store and through the Company’s new, online shopping experience at www.beyond-hello.com , which is coupled with convenient curbside or in-store pick-up.



“As the only dispensary located downtown in the heart of the Reading Downtown Improvement District (DID), BEYOND / HELLO™ Reading will enable us to better serve medical marijuana patients in Pennsylvania's fifth largest city and the surrounding region,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jushi. “Our plan is to continue broadening access for patients across the Commonwealth and we look forward to opening up new storefronts across the state in the future to further meet patient needs as well as drive value for our shareowners.”



BEYOND / HELLO™ Reading is only the second dispensary to be located in the City of Reading and the only one located in the city’s downtown area. The new storefront is located at 300 Cherry St. in Reading, just two blocks east of Reading Area Community College . Currently, the City of Reading, located approximately 45 miles from downtown Philadelphia, has a population of approximately 90,000 and is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.



The new location will be initially open Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and closed on Sunday. BEYOND / HELLO™ Reading will carry flower, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as batteries, vapes, and vape cleaning gear and merchandise. As a part of BEYOND / HELLO's commitment to exceeding patient expectations, a licensed pharmacist, along with a seasoned, trained staff, will also be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers.



For more information, visit https://www.jushico.com/

