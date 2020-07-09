SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio , the leading provider of end-to-end segmentation, today announced it has appointed James Love as chief revenue officer. Love joins Illumio from Arxan Technologies, an application protection solution provider, where he served as president and chief revenue officer.



“Illumio is on a mission to realize a world without high-profile breaches and we need the right team in place in order to achieve this goal,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and cofounder of Illumio. “We asked Jim to join Illumio because he has the experience, leadership style and drive that will help us dramatically expand our customer base and broaden our channel program, all while fostering an engaging and uplifting culture.”

At Illumio, Love will be responsible for all activities that generate revenue. In addition to leading the worldwide sales organization, he will partner closely with customer success, revenue operations, marketing, and lead generation, as well as field enablement to expand Illumio’s business and ensure customers and partners remain at the forefront of Illumio’s focus.

In his previous role, Love grew Arxan Technologies’ revenue by almost 500%, leading to an acquisition by private investment firm TPG. Before that, Love served as SVP at Imperva, where he helped to grow the company’s revenue by 300% to approximately $300 million while maintaining high customer satisfaction Net Performer Scores (NPS). With over twenty years of experience, Love has a proven track record of growing sales organizations to new markets and building out teams to help businesses reach their next phase of growth.

“Together with my colleagues, I want to build a company that we will be proud of twenty years from now and Illumio is already primed to fulfill this vision,” said Love. “It’s rewarding to be part of an organization that uniquely protects our customers from bad actors. There’s something special about working at a place with a vision you really believe in and I’m thrilled to be joining Illumio during this exciting time of exponential growth.”

Love joined Illumio in June just before the company launched its second product, Illumio Edge , a first-of-its-kind endpoint protection solution that makes every endpoint a Zero Trust endpoint by preventing the lateral spread of ransomware and malware.

Illumio enables organizations to realize a future without high-profile breaches by preventing the lateral movement of attackers across any organization. Founded on the principle of least privilege in 2013, Illumio provides visibility and segmentation across any endpoint, data center or cloud.

