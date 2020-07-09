REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , a leader in continuous intelligence , today announced the launch of Sumo Logic Practice Builder , a new end-to-end program designed for managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), and managed detection and response (MDRs) providers to build a customizable cloud-native security practice leveraging Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform™ as the core platform. With Sumo Logic Practice Builder, customers get full spectrum visibility across their on-prem and cloud environments to better manage real security events and effectively enforce security and compliance policies.



According to a new survey also announced by Sumo Logic today, 88 percent of security professionals are experiencing obstacles with their current SIEM, and another 83 percent believe taking a cloud-native SIEM approach for cloud or hybrid environments can help them tackle today’s modern security challenges. Practice Builder helps partners build a cloud-native security practice leveraging Sumo Logic as the core platform, offering fast time-to-value with no capital investment or infrastructure to manage. The customizable program includes modules such as training, enablement, best practices, and new licensing and go-to-market models to help promote the practice within their environments.

Sumo Logic’s rich partner ecosystem aims to build deep, long-standing, trust-based relationships that enable partners to provide better solutions to their customers, build profitable businesses, and differentiate in the market. MSPs, MSSPs and MDRs, such as Ackent, Advantio, BitDefender, eSentire, Expel, Optiv, Zyston and others, are leveraging Practice Builder to deliver a cloud-native security practice with no capital investment or infrastructure to manage.

“Our valuable, long-term alliance with Sumo Logic ensures we deliver best-in-breed, cloud-native Managed Detection and Response—backed by world-class data analytics and cloud-native SIEM—for full visibility and containment of threats often missed by legacy MSSP solutions. It is especially important now to offer highly adaptive security services as digital transformation drives our customers to hybrid environments and cloud-based workloads faster than ever before.”

Chris Braden, Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances, eSentire

“As a SOC-as-a-service provider, we rely on our Expel Workbench platform to power our integrations with 40+ security tools, including Sumo Logic's Cloud SIEM. Because many of our customers use Sumo Logic, we're excited to further our relationship with the company via their new Practice Builder program. Collaborations like this with our technology partners result in easier, faster integrations for our customers, which means our security monitoring services are even more accessible for companies of all shapes and sizes.”

Justin Bajko, Co-founder and VP of Strategy and Business Development, Expel

“Zyston provides a complete end-to-end security program that requires us to detect security incidents and then actively work with our clients to resolve and remediate those threats. Early and accurate detection of security threats across a client’s entire enterprise is therefore absolutely critical to our team of security experts. That’s why we leverage Sumo Logic’s Practice Builder program to provide fast time to value with low infrastructure costs to our customers as a core component of our cutting-edge security operations center.”

Craig Stamm, CEO, Zyston

Sumo Logic, a recognized expert in building and operating multi-tenant, distributed cloud systems, is the industry’s first continuous intelligence platform to natively ingest, index and analyze structured and unstructured data together in real-time. Built on Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform™, the Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM solution addresses the challenges facing today’s modern SOC. Its unique cloud-native, multi-tenant, elastic scale approach helps break silos which hinder modern security workflows by enabling security, IT and DevOps teams to collaborate with common analytics and workflow.

“Customers' security environments are becoming more complex, and we are seeing an ever-increasing need for MSSP and MDR providers across our customer and prospect base. This increase in demand is challenging service providers to find solutions that deliver both fast value and strong cost economics, so they can provide a profitable and scalable service to their customers,” said Jabari Norton, VP of Global Channels for Sumo Logic. “Sumo Logic’s Practice Builder is designed to provide the foundation for providers to build an end-to-end security program that requires no capital investment or infrastructure to manage. The program, from training to licensing and sales enablement - with enhanced visibility to seamlessly monitor on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures, is all underpinned by the real-time security insights from the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™.”

