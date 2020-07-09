BOSTON, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digilant , an omnichannel digital advertising services company, today announced its new partnership with Tipico, an international provider of sports betting and casino games. Most recently, Digilant helped PopCorners, a well-known snack brand, increase its sales by 40% via a Facebook and Instagram campaign, as Digilant continues to expand into digital channels including Programmatic Audio/Podcasting, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Connected TV.



“Digilant’s unique ability to bring together a best in class team across digital media buying, analytics and marketing technology made them the perfect agency to support our go-to-market launch strategy. This omnichannel expertise and multifaceted approach to growing our business will be paramount as we reach sports fans and bettors across the United States,” said Keith Gormley, Head of U.S. Marketing, Tipico.

In the past year, Digilant’s business saw 25% growth with 22% attributed to agency-managed service business. The company’s partner list spans brands including MOO, Bahamas Cruise Line, Firefly Health, and Thomson Reuters.

Recently, PopCorners -- a leading better-for-you snack brand -- tasked Digilant to raise awareness among consumers and help the healthy snack brand exceed its goals, reaching a click-through-rate that was seven times higher than the previous benchmark. Digilant created a strategy that utilized geo-targeting, offering new products at specific grocers, which funneled traffic to product-specific landing pages and the “where to buy” location finders by placing ads on Facebook’s News Feed as well as Instagram’s Feed and Stories. Throughout the campaign, audience targeting and ad placements were optimized to shift the budget to reach the most responsive audiences across the highest performing ad placements.

“Having designed and developed one of the first trading desk data management platforms, Digilant has had a strong foothold in the programmatic media space for over a decade,” said Raquel Rosenthal, CEO of Digilant. “Today, we are seeing a need in the market for complete omnichannel solutions. Digilant is at the forefront of not only providing a range of these types of services to clients but also doing so with transparency and measurable success.”

Digilant is a data-driven digital partner that offers a range of solutions including omnichannel managed service media buying, in-house media consulting, custom performance dashboards, and end-to-end agency services.

About Digilant

Digilant is an omnichannel digital partner built to take advertisers from now to next. We do this with omnichannel digital advertising strategies that are data-driven, actionable, and effective. Part of ispDigital, Digilant is made up of 100+ data-driven media minds and advertising technologists spread across US offices in Boston, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Atlanta. By combining big ideas with scale, we are well-equipped to champion consumer insights, campaign analysis, and media initiatives that propel brands and agencies forward. Visit us at digilant.com to learn more.