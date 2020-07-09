REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperva, Inc. , the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to protect data and all paths to it, today announced worldwide availability of Cloud Data Security . Delivered as a SaaS, Cloud Data Security gives businesses visibility and compliance oversight for data hosted in a database-as-a-service (DBaaS), enabling compliance in minutes.



On a recent Imperva webinar, Forrester noted that 65% of companies across all industries report DBaaS adoption. In “ The Forrester Wave™: Database-As-A-Service, Q2 2019 ”, Forrester Vice President and Principal Analyst Noel Yuhanna writes: “Database-as-a-service is changing the way we build and support business applications and operational systems. With DBaaS, you can provision a relational or nonrelational database of any size in minutes, without needing any technical expertise.” He continues: “Just a few years ago, most deployments were smaller to midsized. Today we're seeing large mission-critical databases hundreds of terabytes in size being deployed by enterprises, including several large Fortune 100 companies.”

As companies accelerate their digital transformation programs, many business units move data into the cloud without all the security controls necessary to protect both their organization and customers’ data. This leaves them vulnerable to cyberattacks and without evidence of compliance to data protection regulations — resulting in steep fines. Now, the onus is on security teams to retroactively secure data moved to the cloud, without getting in the way of the business's digital transformation efforts. Alternatively, some companies have delayed their digital transformation programs due to concerns about security risks thereby impacting their business plans.

With Imperva Cloud Data Security, organizations can easily achieve both increased business agility and reduced risk.

Cloud Data Security provides security teams the ability to gain data visibility and compliance oversight, without impeding the business’s digital transformation programs. Because Cloud Data Security is delivered as a SaaS, customers can gain value in minutes using automatic database discovery, autonomous data classification, policy violation alerts, as well as detection of unusual data access powered by machine learning — all without exposing database credentials or installing virtual machines in their cloud environments. Cloud Data Security pairs detection and response capabilities with the audit readiness reporting required to meet data compliance mandates.

Key Benefits of Cloud Data Security:

Delivered as a SaaS, Cloud Data Security saves money caused by the complexity, time, and skilled manpower previously required.

Reduces business risk by providing continuous visibility with audit-readiness reporting that is deployed in minutes.

Provides immediate oversight and control over data already moved to the cloud without stopping the business’s digital transformation data programs underway.

Supported under FlexProtect , and also available as a standalone offering on cloud service providers’ marketplaces.

“Organizations of all sizes are moving business data to cloud DBaaS without all the security controls which are required to maintain data protection compliance. There is a critical need to gain visibility to cloud data without slowing down transformation projects,” said Steven Schoenfeld, senior vice president of product management at Imperva. “Cloud Data Security is the perfect solution to fill this need and immediately provide answers to key questions of where critical data is and who is accessing it.”

“As organizations move to the cloud, DBaaS solutions are becoming increasingly prevalent. Without industry-wide security and compliance frameworks, compliance attempts will be stalled or leave companies vulnerable to attacks and audits,” said Richard Stiennon, chief research analyst at IT-Harvest. “To combat this, organizations must build and apply a framework that includes data identification, protection, detection, response, and recovery, and generate ongoing internal audits and compliance measures to prepare for any formal requests.”

Cloud Data Security is available now as part of Imperva’s Data and Application Security portfolio. To learn more, read Imperva’s blog on the announcement and register for the upcoming AWS-hosted webinar scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 at 10:00 a.m. PDT / 1:00 p.m. EDT, titled: “See How Database Visibility and Compliance Can Happen in Minutes.”

