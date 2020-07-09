SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its investment company Kannalife, Inc. ("Kannalife") (OTCQB: KLFE) has been issued patents in 12 key European territories for its patent known as WO2015/106108A2 and titled, “Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy” (the “PCT Patent”).



These territories include Switzerland (CH), Germany (DE), France (FR), the United Kingdom (GB), Ireland (IE), Italy (IT), Spain (ES), Belgium (BE), Sweden (SE), Turkey (TR), the Netherlands (NL), and Denmark (DK).

“Europe is an ideal market for Kannalife to pursue as the continent made up over 23 percent of the world’s total pharmaceutical sales in 2018 and is expected to continue growing to $226 billion in the upcoming years,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus.

“We have a viable leading drug candidate in KLS-13019, which is a non-opioid based solution to treating neuropathic pain. The remarkable capabilities behind the science of KLS-13019 and its sister compounds are their ability to effectively break the blood-barrier and their strong neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties,” said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Kannalife. “Between our PCT patents, KLS-13019 and our other novel therapeutic agents like Atopidine™ we have near-global coverage in the world’s top pharmaceutical markets.”

KLS-13019 leads Kannalife’s intellectual property portfolio of novel monotherapeutic molecules (“KLS Family”), which have been proven capable of acting as neuroprotective agents and have the potential to treat a range of diseases, including nervous system, oxidative stress, and neurodegenerative disorders. KLS-13019 is the Company’s leading candidate to treat chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a disorder that currently has no FDA approved drugs for treatment. Current off-label prescription of opioids, a leading agitator of overdose deaths and addiction, is the model of treatment.

The PCT Patent grants mark the 19th patent that Kannalife has received to date worldwide. Of the 19 patents issued to Kannalife, two are U.S. patents, and 17 are foreign patents.

The 17 foreign patents claim priority to Kannalife’s original 2014 U.S. filing through international application PCT/US2015/010827, which was published as WO2015/106108A2 titled, "Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy.”

Of the 17 foreign patents, 12 of them are granted for the PCT Patent in the European territories of BE, CH, DE, DK, ES, FR, GB, IE, IT, NL, SE and TR. The remaining five foreign patents are:

Japanese Patent JP6486950B2 "Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy"

Russian Patent RU2676475C2 “Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy”

Chinese Patent CN106456573B “Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy”

Australian Patent AU2015204609B2 “Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy,” and

European Patent EP3094318B1 “Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy.”

Kannalife also has national phase patent applications based on the PCT Patent application pending in Canada, Brazil and India.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

About Kannalife, Inc.

Kannalife, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical medchem company focused on the development of proprietary and patented novel, monotherapeutic molecules for patients suffering from unmet medical needs of neurodegenerative disorders - including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports.

Atopidine™ is Kannalife’s novel, patented small molecule that has been shown to have protective and anti-inflammatory properties in pre-clinical testing. The same studies show that it has also outperformed cannabidiol (CBD) in preventing inflammatory responses relevant to UVB-radiation, including cytokines, TNF-a, IL-1b, and IL-6.

KLS-13019 is Kannalife’s leading patented, investigational, novel, monotherapeutic product for the potential treatment of a range of neurodegenerative and neuropathic pain disorders, beginning with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). Neither KLS-13019 or Atopidine™ have been reviewed or approved for patient use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other healthcare authority in the world. Their safety and efficacy have not been confirmed by FDA-approved research.

The Company's KLS Family of proprietary molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases such as HE, chronic pain from neuropathies like CIPN, and neurodegenerative diseases like CTE. Kannalife conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Kannalife, Inc., visit www.kannalife.com and the Company’s Twitter page at @Kannalife.

