CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced the firm ranked No. 1, based on revenue, in Financial Planning’s annual IBD Elite survey, marking the 25th consecutive year the firm has led the competition.



Founded in 1989 through the merger of Linsco and Private Ledger, LPL Financial first appeared at the top of Financial Planning’s survey in 1996. Since then, the firm has continually invested in its platform, its capabilities and the resources available to advisors, helping them to adapt and thrive as regulations shift, client needs evolve and the demand for independent advice grows. LPL offers a comprehensive wealth management platform and service model, supporting clients as an IBD, RIA, custodian, technology platform and provider of business management solutions.

“LPL has been committed to the principles of independence, including advisor freedom and choice, for more than 30 years. We believe focusing on our mission – to take care of our advisors so they can take care of their clients – will continue to drive consistent and solid growth,” said LPL Financial President and CEO Dan Arnold. “Moving forward, we will use our capacity to invest to help advisor’s solve challenges and seize opportunities that contribute to how they differentiate and win in the marketplace. By doing this, we’ll meet advisors where they are today, while blazing the path into the future of advice.”

Financial Planning’s annual IBD Elite survey uses data provided by firms who elect to participate to establish the top 50 firms in the industry based on revenue. The report also includes rankings of the firms based on other factors, in each case according to self-reported data.

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

