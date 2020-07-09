SAN FRANCISCO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Pantheon , the leader in WebOps (web operations), was named a founding partner in The Drupal Association’s launch of the Drupal Steward security program. To date, Pantheon’s serverless CMS solution powers over 300,000 websites, delivering billions of pages a day, and is the largest platform for Drupal websites.



The question of how to best protect CMS from the next big vulnerability is regularly on the minds of CIOs and CTOs - and with good reason. By mid-April, during the pandemic, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center was receiving 3,000-4,000 reports a day in relation to cybercrime, quadrupling their average, stated FBI Deputy Assistant Director Tonya Ugoretz while speaking on an online panel .

The Drupal Steward Program is operated by the Drupal Association and the Drupal Security team. It creates a circle of trust with Founding Partners to establish a network-level mitigation strategy against vulnerabilities before they are announced, preventing most critical web vulnerabilities from ever being exploited. Pantheon’s inclusion in this partnership signals strength for the WebOps approach to establishing a more secure web, as well as increasing adoption of Open Source CMS for enterprise and mission-critical sites.

“Participating in this program is squarely in line with Pantheon’s mission to improve and guarantee the security of the open web,” said Pantheon CEO Zack Rosen. “We’ve been leading by example in the world of WebOps for a decade, and the satisfaction of our customers speaks for itself. That said, there is still a lot of work to do, and we can’t wait to tackle it as part of the Drupal Steward program.”

Security and customer protection have been a long-standing, key theme of Pantheon’s platform. Recognition as a Founding Partner in this program points to Pantheon’s commitment to a better, open web secured through the power of WebOps.

For complete details about the Drupal Steward program, including how to sign up - please visit https://www.drupal.org/security-team/steward

About Pantheon

Pantheon is the WebOps platform where marketers and developers drive results. Every day, thousands of teams create, iterate, and scale WordPress and Drupal sites, reaching billions globally. Organizations including Lyft, Clorox, and the United Nations accelerate development and publish in real-time using Pantheon’s collaborative workflows. Learn more at Pantheon.io .

About Drupal and the Drupal Association

Drupal is the open source content management software used by millions of people and organizations around the world, made possible by a community of 100,000-plus contributors and enabling more than 1.3 million users on Drupal.org. The Drupal Association is the non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the Drupal software project, fostering the community, and supporting its growth.

