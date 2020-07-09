NEW YORK, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire — Knightscope, Inc. today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 40+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



To view the full publication, “Disruption in the Multibillion-Dollar Security Industry,” http://nnw.fm/0CejB

With safety, security and personal protection more tenuous than ever, groundbreaking technology sets sector pioneers as clear industry leaders. A global pandemic stoked by national protests and riots has created a world where fear and uncertainty run rampant. Enforcing national, state and local directives as well as providing security and protection for essential services such as hospitals, communities, and municipalities has become increasingly important — and increasingly dangerous. Companies operating in the security industry recognize the growing demand for change and are eager to provide solutions.

A global pioneer in the development of autonomous security capabilities, Knightscope, Inc. ( Profile ) looks to disrupt the $500 billion security industry with its patented technology that combines self-driving technology, robotics and artificial intelligence. Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robots (ASR) provide 24/7/365 security and has been proven to enhance safety at hospitals, logistics facilities, manufacturing plants, schools, and corporations.

