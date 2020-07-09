NEW YORK, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has upended education at all levels in this country. A new survey of U.S. college students conducted by Marketing EDGE, a non-profit educational organization, reveals a range of attitudes toward the adjustment from in-person classroom and on-campus instruction to remote, online learning.



While a majority of students have described the transition as “okay,” nearly 1 in 4 students – 23 percent – have found the process “difficult,” while 6 percent have found it “easy.” Among all respondents:

More than 4 in 10 (41 percent) report issues with “distraction and motivation”;

More than a third (35 percent) report challenges in their home environment;

More than a quarter (27 percent) state that online learning have made aspects of learning difficult to adjust; and,

One in 5 students (20 percent) report technical difficulties – from Wi-Fi connectivity to educators’ unfamiliarity with online teaching platforms.

“Given the relationship Marketing EDGE has with students from schools across the country, we’re inspired by the resilience and steadfastness reflected by the majority of students who reported being okay as they adjusted to a whole new virtual learning landscape,” said Marie Adolphe, senior vice president – program development, Marketing EDGE. “Yet, we’re also acutely aware of those with added challenges and therefore, our call to action is to double down on our commitment to provide needed resources and support from educators, colleges, universities, and employers, to work together to enrich, enhance or otherwise improve distance education and opportunities for all students in the months ahead."

The Spring 2020 survey, conducted among 169 students at 81 public and private colleges and universities in 27 states, also revealed less-cited, though serious-enough, challenges. Among them:

Eight percent cite mental and emotional issues experienced during the sudden shift to online coursework;

Seven percent state that they have had to take on responsibilities in addition to their schoolwork while living at home, among them familial obligations; and,

Five percent report having to balance virtual coursework with internships that also have migrated to remote platforms.

“As many schools prepare to have an increased amount of virtual classes during the school year ahead, it is imperative to find the right balance that meets the needs of the students as well as the institutions,” Adolphe said.



The full report may be downloaded here: https://marketingedge.org/white-paper-a-sudden-transition-to-online-learning

