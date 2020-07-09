SOMERSET, N.J., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, including telehealth, announced today that its talkEHR platform has been selected by Bienestar Health Group (“Bienestar”), a Puerto Rico-based clinically integrated healthcare management and consulting company, to provide ambulatory care providers in Puerto Rico with its AI-powered, cloud-based EHR/Telehealth platform as a white-labeled solution.



“We wanted to partner with a globally diverse company that could continually develop its software as we evolve, providing enhancements and adaptations as providers need them,” said Ibis Gonzalez, Chief Technology Officer of Bienestar. “MTBC’s robust product and spirit of adaptability are unique, and we’re excited to be partnering with them.”

MTBC’s talkEHR was selected for Bienestar’s EHR, (“BEHR”) due to its full-spectrum product offering as well as for MTBC’s flexibility and dedication to future growth and development. Bienestar is a clinically integrated network that provides solutions to community health organizations, practices, and networks, and required a partner that could support its data integration mission to improve care in Puerto Rico and beyond.

“Puerto Rico is facing numerous healthcare IT challenges that limit patient care availability and create bottlenecking within the system,” said Dr. Jose de Terreforte-Diaz, MD, MPH, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bienestar. “Our partnership with MTBC will enable us to provide the island with an EHR/Telehealth platform to establish interoperability across healthcare systems and bring Puerto Rico’s standard-of-care into the 21st century.”

talkEHR is ONC-ACB certified, ICD-10 compliant, MACRA/MIPS certified, and seamlessly connects all parties within the healthcare system. With the BEHR solution, ambulatory care providers in Puerto Rico will have access to a modern, intuitive EHR solution.

“We are proud to play such an important role in Bienestar’s mission to enhance healthcare in Puerto Rico,” said Alfonso Nardi, Senior Vice President of Strategy at MTBC. “Bienestar works to positively impact the health of a nation by engaging the best talent in the industry; we are honored to have been selected for the job.”

About Bienestar Health Group

Bienestar is a premier clinically integrated healthcare management and consulting innovator that provides solutions to resource-constrained community health organizations, practices, and IPA and ACO networks. Bienestar works to connect emotionally, intellectually, and culturally with the community at large and envisions a world where underserved communities have quality access to culturally competent health services.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

