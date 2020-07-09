Lakeland, FLA., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, has been ranked first in G2’s fundraising category for Most Implementable fundraising software, Best Results, Best Relationship, and Best Support Mid-Market. G2, a top peer-to-peer business review site, has ranked Qgiv in each of these areas based on reviews from verified Qgiv users.

“From our product development to our customers’ experience, we put the needs of our clients first,” said Todd Baylis, CEO and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “We're incredibly honored by this distinction and appreciate our clients for recognizing Qgiv as a fundraising leader within the nonprofit technology sector.”

G2 has created a variety of software product rankings based on data from over 1 million reviews from verified users. The Best Results Index is calculated based on return on investment and how likely a nonprofit is to recommend Qgiv to a friend; the Most Implementable Index is calculated based on ease of setup and the time it takes for a product to go live; and the Relationship and Support Index category is calculated based on quality of support and ease of doing business with Qgiv.

Qgiv customers have said the following about Qgiv on G2:

“I love that when you have a question or issue, they have real, live, very nice, and knowledgeable people you can talk to! And it doesn't cost extra to talk to someone in customer support like it does with many other services!”

“Qgiv makes it easy for donors and organizations to change the world. It's so easy for our donors and our staff to use. We've seen a huge increase in people giving now that we've made it easier for them to give.”

“Qgiv's customer service was above and beyond our expectations. Starting a peer-to-peer campaign can be intimidating, but with the customer service team, we felt supported through the entire process. No question was too small. The pricing structure also was amazing for a nonprofit!”

To read all of Qgiv’s G2 reviews, visit Qgiv’s G2 profile here. To learn more about Qgiv’s fundraising tools and how they can benefit your nonprofit, visit www.qgiv.com and request a demo.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL they currently serve more than 4,500 nonprofit and faith-based organizations in the United States and Canada. Their no long-term contract pricing, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform, visit www.qgiv.com.

