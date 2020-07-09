NEW YORK, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the news release issued earlier today by Mohawk Group, the title should read "Sets Date for Second Quarter" rather than "Sets Date for First Quarter," as originally issued. The complete release with corrected headline follows:

Mohawk Group Sets Date for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) (“Mohawk”), today announced that the company will release its financial results for the second quarter 2020, after the market close on Thursday, July 30, 2020.



Management will host a conference call that afternoon (July 30, 2020) at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 295-1077 (domestic) or (470) 495-9485 (international) and provide the conference ID: 8684038. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.mohawkgp.com/. The archived online replay will be available after the call in the investors section of the Mohawk corporate website

About Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. and subsidiaries (“Mohawk”) is a rapidly growing technology-enabled consumer products company that uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. Mohawk predominantly operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, and Walmart. Mohawk has incubated and grouped four owned and operated brands: hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Mohawk sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances (i.e., dehumidifiers and air conditioners), beauty-related products and, to a lesser extent, consumer electronics. Mohawk was founded on the premise that if a company selling consumer packaged goods was founded today, it would apply artificial intelligence and machine learning, the synthesis of massive quantities of data and the use of social proof to validate high caliber product offerings as opposed to over-reliance on brand value and other traditional marketing tactics.