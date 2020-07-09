Aedifica SA: Succesful placement of 413,816 shares
Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels), regarding the successful private placement of 413,816 shares. The trading in the Aedifica share was suspended earlier today following this private placement and will resume as soon as possible after publication of this press release.
