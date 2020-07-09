Landmark moment arrives after aircraft’s sixth consecutive year as world’s most delivered super mid-size business jet

The Challenger 350 business jet stands out with its exceptional cabin, signature smooth ride, outstanding operating costs and unmatched value proposition

MONTREAL, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is celebrating the 350th delivery of its beloved and best-selling Challenger 350 business jet, which continues to evolve and solidify its market-leading status.

The Challenger 350 aircraft is a force in the business jet industry, strengthening its position year after year with enhancements and upgrades to its winning combination of performance and cabin experience. Among the qualities that set this aircraft apart from competitors is an intercontinental range that holds true at full fuel and with eight passengers, and an award-winning cabin designed for unparalleled comfort. Among pilots, the Challenger 350 aircraft is recognized as being agile, reliable and a pleasure to fly.

“The 350th delivery of a Challenger 350 aircraft, reached after only six years in service, speaks volumes,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “This achievement shows the great confidence customers place in this aircraft and demonstrates Bombardier’s production proficiency and strong supplier base.”

Given its many outstanding qualities, it’s no wonder the Challenger 350 business jet is a favorite among fleet operators, has collected multiple awards and maintained a brisk pace of deliveries since entering service in June 2014. As of May 31, 2020, the worldwide fleet of in-service Challenger 350 aircraft accumulated more than 648,000 flight hours and more than 383,000 landings.

The Challenger 350 aircraft holds the coveted title of best-selling super mid-size business jet for six consecutive years, capturing 43 per cent of market share in 2019.

Amid all this success, Bombardier has introduced a steady stream of enhancements to the Challenger 350 aircraft, including an available compact head-up display (HUD) and Enhanced Vision System (EVS), class-leading cabin sound-proofing technology and refined cockpit aesthetics. A performance improvement package also allows the aircraft to fly up to 1,500 nautical miles farther than before out of short runways, complementing its already impressive takeoff and landing performance that includes steep-approach capability.

The Challenger 350 business jet has a true, seats full, tanks full, 3,200-nautical-mile range and can connect New York to London or Paris to Dubai* with a smooth ride and the lowest direct operating costs in its category.

About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Business Aircraft. To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

*Under certain operating conditions.

Bombardier, Challenger and Challenger 350 are unregistered or registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Louise Solomita

Bombardier Aviation

Louise.Solomita@aero.bombardier.com

+ 1 514-855-5001, ext. 25148

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2986e894-3d26-4b87-9d15-b71af6ebbce0