LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading global business and technology consultancy, today announced a five year, $50 million deal with MadHive to expand the OTT ad solutions company’s use of Google Cloud technologies to deliver new products and services.



MadHive’s end-to-end advertising solution, which leverages cryptography, blockchain and AI to power modern media, was first deployed on Google Cloud Platform (Google Cloud) in 2017 with help from SADA, a Google Cloud Premier Partner. The challenge was to deliver MadHive’s next-generation platform at scale with low latency while supporting a rapid, iterative development cycle, machine learning requirements, and a short go-to-market timeline.

“SADA’s first step with MadHive was analyzing the limits of the Kubernetes- and Docker-based implementation they had previously used for prototypes,” said Simon Margolis, Director of Cloud Adoption, at SADA. “We then applied our in-depth knowledge of Google Cloud to help MadHive redesign the entire platform using Google BigTable, Google Kubernetes Engine, TensorFlow, Google BigQuery, and a multitude of additional Google Cloud services. We’re honored to be part of their continuous growth and innovation.”

The initial environment MadHive built in Google Cloud is responding well to traffic surges, while maintaining extremely low latency and high availability for all users. MadHive is currently saving 60% on cloud services with Google Cloud, mainly due to building more efficient scaling and performing optimized reads and writes.

MadHive’s research in applied cryptography and real-time, privacy-preserving machine learning allows it to scale petabyte-sized datasets, immunize its system against data error, and make new machine-learned insights available immediately to all services throughout MadHive’s service architecture. From ideation, to research, patent and deployment, Google Cloud’s big data and machine learning tools were the only backend technologies capable of meeting MadHive’s technical demands.

“This made Google Cloud the perfect – and only – environment for MadHive to deploy our unique streaming data pipeline. It’s provided our media buyers and publishers the platform to discover optimizations and targeting within a time window and scale of data that is not possible from other vendors,” said Aaron Brown, Chief Scientist at MadHive. “SADA has been instrumental in helping us through even our most nuanced and sophisticated technical needs. With their help, we move from research to deployment, sometimes within the very same day.”

Today, despite the coronavirus pandemic, MadHive continues to grow exponentially, powering OTT efforts for many major network groups. And with the increased use of the platform, the company has even greater AI, ML and Big Data requirements.

“Given the current economic challenges, advertisers are eager to stretch every dollar,” said Adam Helfgott, CEO of MadHive. “Tools like sophisticated cross-screen planning and precision targeting will be a critical part of that effort.”

To support these products, MadHive is expanding its partnership with SADA, whose consultants provide ongoing technical account management and support on MadHive’s use of Google Cloud technologies.

“MadHive’s decision to standardize on Google Cloud demonstrates why Google Cloud is the perfect platform for forward-thinking companies,” said Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA. “The company has incredibly aggressive technology, compute power and system performance needs, and a mandate to become the world’s leading ad-tech firm. They’ve spent the past three years pushing the limits on Google Cloud and having seen a clear ROI, they’re doubling down. We’re excited to support MadHive and like-minded digital-first companies in their mission to make Google Cloud the foundation of their business.”

“MadHive is building a foundation for the future on Google Cloud,” said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. “We’re delighted that SADA will support MadHive’s migration to Google Cloud and help them leverage Google Cloud’s capabilities in AI, ML, analytics, and infrastructure.”

SADA was named the Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018 and 2019. The firm offers a wide range of services including enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration, custom application development, workplace transformation, cloud managed services and change management. With five Google Cloud Specializations, SADA has demonstrated expertise across the entire Google Cloud portfolio of products, delivering on customer success for the enterprise and public sector. Earlier this year, SADA and Google Cloud announced a multi-year, $500 million agreement to drive adoption of Google Cloud through SADA’s expertise as a Managed Services Provider.

About MadHive

MadHive is an end-to-end advertising solution that leverages cryptography, blockchain and AI to power modern media. MadHive's advertising suite provides tools for audience forecasting, precision targeting and activation, and cross-screen attribution against its proprietary OTT-first device graph. Customers include advertisers that leverage MadHive's next-generation cryptography to prevent fraud and increase margins, and broadcast giants that leverage the platform to power their digital TV offerings.

About SADA

SADA is a privately-held global leader in providing business and technology consulting services that transform organizations. SADA has proven expertise in enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration, custom application development, workplace transformation, cloud managed services, and change management. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA has gained global accolades and awards including the Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018 and 2019. SADA’s team of certified experts help enterprises modernize by providing innovative cloud solutions to accelerate digital transformation leveraging the entire Google Cloud portfolio, including G Suite, Google Anthos and Google Cloud, Google Data Analytics and Machine Learning, Google Maps Platform, Google Chrome and Google Cloud Search.

Recognized on the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for twelve years, CRN's MSP Elite 150, the 2020 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, and 2020 Inc.'s Top 50 Workplaces in the U.S., SADA prides itself on continuous innovation, strong partnerships and corporate culture, and exceptional customer experience.

