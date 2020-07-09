ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

As part of its succession planning, the Board of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Margaret Payn as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 3 August 2020.

Margaret has extensive experience across the financial sector. She started her career at KPMG, qualifying as a chartered accountant. She has worked for a number of financial institutions, including nine years at Schroders (latterly as CFO/COO of the Asian business based in Hong Kong) and three years at ANZ banking group in similar roles. Her most recent executive role was at AMP Capital Group where she held the positions of CFO/COO within the asset management division and was responsible for leading the firm’s finance and support functions and contributing to the strategic direction and financial performance of the company. She retired from this position in May 2018. Most recently, she was appointed as a non-executive Director of JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc. She was also a director of McPhersons Consumer Products Limited, from 2015 to 2018, a public listed company in Australia.

The Board welcomes Margaret and looks forward to working with her over the coming years.

Dr Neil Cross

Chairman

Albion Capital Group LLP

9 July 2020