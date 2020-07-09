F-Secure Corporation, Press Release, 9 July 2020, 17.00 EEST

F-Secure to publish January-June 2020 Half-year Financial Report on July 16, 2020

F-Secure Corporation will publish its Half-year Financial Report for the period January-June 2020 on Thursday, 16 July 2020 at approximately 08.00 EEST.

F-Secure’s CEO Samu Konttinen will present the results in a webcast starting at 14.00 EEST. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at https://f-secure.videosync.fi/2020-07-16-q2-report. Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.

Analysts following F-Secure are invited to the webcast at Hotel Kämp Symposion, Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki.

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.f-secure.com/en/investors.

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Treasury Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 40 840 5450

investor-relations@f-secure.com