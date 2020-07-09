APOPKA, Fla., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nehemiah Project International Ministries , NPIM, announces the grand opening of a state-of-the-art Entrepreneurship Center in Orlando, Florida. With social distancing best practices in place, the Nehemiah Entrepreneurship Community Center Orlando cordially invites the public to its open house and ribbon cutting, Thursday, July 16, 2020.



The entrepreneurship training center, known as the E-Community Center, is located at 278 Semoran Commerce Place, Apopka, Florida 32703. Open house is from 9 AM to 4 PM EST. A live and virtual hosted ribbon cutting and facility tour will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM EST. Registration is requested for the ribbon cutting and hosted tour. Register: https://bit.ly/2Zurdjg

Wendie Klem , NPIM Regional Director of North America, said, “The E-Community Center will provide Orlando-area businesspeople, entrepreneurs and others looking to start a business or change careers, access to live business training and coaching support, discounts on specialized services, promotional opportunities, use of meeting space, co-working spaces and physical incubators with business support.”

“Over the past 20 years,” said Klem, “NPIM has trained more than 20,000 entrepreneurs in 38 countries. We are excited about this opportunity for Orlando, especially now, when many people are seeking supplemental income or the independence of self-employment.”

Patrice Tsague , with his wife, Gina , founded the Nehemiah Project. Tsague oversees the international organization as Chief Servant Officer. Tsague said, “We are honored to provide high quality education and the principles of Biblical Entrepreneurship for business-minded people in Central Florida. Our goal is to establish bricks and mortar E-Community Centers in Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America.”

Event attendees will tour the center, learn about the NPIM North America vision, preview the Nehemiah Urban Impact Vision, see live E-Community Podcast taping, network with other Kingdom business impact leaders, entrepreneurs and investors, add their own vision to the E-Community Center Orlando Prophetic Vision Book and receive a digital excerpt from Tsague’s newest book, “Biblical Entrepreneurship Essentials”.

Tsague said, “We also encourage entrepreneurs worldwide to grow their vision, network and skills at our virtual global conference, “Expansion Through Strategy,” August 10 to 15.” Learn more about these powerhouse training sessions at https://nehemiahecommunity.com/nehemiah-week-2020/ .

Nehemiah Project International Ministries, Inc. https://nehemiahproject.org/

Patrice and Gina Tsague founded Biblical Entrepreneurship in 1997, followed by the Nehemiah Project in 1999. The 501(c)(3) ministry serves a global clientele and has physical centers in the U.S. in Washington and Florida, and internationally in Madagascar and Kenya.



Wendie Klem

wendie@nehemiaproject.org

(407) 808-9025