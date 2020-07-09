Covina, CA, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vegan beauty products market accounted for US$ 14.3 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 25.3 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.9%.
Rising awareness regarding cruelty-free beauty and surging demand for personal care products is projected to be one of the key trends in escalating the target market growth.
The report "Global Vegan Beauty Products Market, By Product Types (Skincare, Haircare, Bath care, Cosmetics, and Fragrance), By Customer Orientation (Women, Men, Unisex, and Kids), By Nature (Organic and Conventional), By Price Range (Premium and Economic), By Sales Channel (E-commerce, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Consumer Performance Shift towards Plant-Based Ingredients
Growing consumer preference towards cruelty-free and plant-based products stimulated by ethical-led choices, involving personal care products. This, in turn, is possible to create countless opportunities for the manufacturers of vegan beauty products over the forecast period. Consumers are shifting their preference from chemical-based beauty products, owing to safety reasons, and are drawn towards ‘natural’ and ‘safe’ products. This, in turn, is likely to drive the adoption of vegan beauty products in the coming years. Furthermore, a growing number of social media channels and beauty bloggers are promoting makeup hacks using vegan beauty products. This, in turn, is boosting manufacturers of vegan beauty products.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Vegan Beauty Products Market"
Key Market Insights from the report:
The market report has been segmented on the basis of product types, customer orientation, nature, price range, sales channel, and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global vegan beauty products market includes L'Oreal, Estee Lauder, P&G, Unilever, Cosmax Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Grupo Boticario, Beiersdorf, Coty, Natura, Groupe Rocher, and Gabriel Cosmetics.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
